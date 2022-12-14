Coastal city becomes home to second Tiger Wheel & Tyre fitment centre

Planned expansion sees introduction of new store in Berea, East London.

Exciting times ahead for TiAuto Investments as the company announces the opening of a second Tiger Wheel & Tyre fitment centre in East London, located in the suburb of Berea.

Speaking on behalf of the group, marketing executive, Farishta Singh expressed: “It is our intention to make our brand as easily accessible as possible, to as many people as we can. Vincent, East London has housed one of our stores for over two decades. We have always appreciated the warm and welcoming nature of the community and in recent years, realised the need for expansion in the area. That’s why we are delighted to open another store here and assure our customers that they will experience the same exceptional service and industry expertise, together with quality, premium products that are safe and affordable – all aspects of our brand that they have come to expect and rely on.”

If you’re a veteran to the area, you may be familiar with the legacy of the Jevon family who have owned the Tiger Wheel & Tyre East London franchise since its opening in November 2000. Building on the sentiment of that store and what it means to the neighbourhood, it seemed like a fitting time for the family to introduce another franchise location to the city which will be overseen by Sean Jevon, who himself possesses a world of industry knowledge, having worked the business for nearly 30 years.

In addition, Wayne Pretorius has been announced as the store manager for the Berea location – adding to the store’s talent pool, years of experience in leadership, communications and people management, with a keen knack for the vehicle fitment profession.

Tiger Wheel & Tyre East London Berea are committed to providing consumers with expert advice, superior fitment services and quality products for every budget from leading brands in wheels, tyres and batteries. With the holiday season fast approaching, overall vehicle safety continues to remain top of the agenda for the brand. Customers are reminded to visit their local Tiger Wheel & Tyre fitment centre for a free vehicle safety check.

For more information, visit today at 10 Chamberlain Road, or call them on 043 726 1000. You may also visit www.twt.to or follow @TigerWheelnTyre on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram



