Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Tiger Wheel & TyreAutoTraderMiWaySumitomo DunlopBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Manufacturing & Parts Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Coastal city becomes home to second Tiger Wheel & Tyre fitment centre

14 Dec 2022
Issued by: Tiger Wheel & Tyre
Planned expansion sees introduction of new store in Berea, East London.
Coastal city becomes home to second Tiger Wheel & Tyre fitment centre

Exciting times ahead for TiAuto Investments as the company announces the opening of a second Tiger Wheel & Tyre fitment centre in East London, located in the suburb of Berea.

Speaking on behalf of the group, marketing executive, Farishta Singh expressed: “It is our intention to make our brand as easily accessible as possible, to as many people as we can. Vincent, East London has housed one of our stores for over two decades. We have always appreciated the warm and welcoming nature of the community and in recent years, realised the need for expansion in the area. That’s why we are delighted to open another store here and assure our customers that they will experience the same exceptional service and industry expertise, together with quality, premium products that are safe and affordable – all aspects of our brand that they have come to expect and rely on.”

If you’re a veteran to the area, you may be familiar with the legacy of the Jevon family who have owned the Tiger Wheel & Tyre East London franchise since its opening in November 2000. Building on the sentiment of that store and what it means to the neighbourhood, it seemed like a fitting time for the family to introduce another franchise location to the city which will be overseen by Sean Jevon, who himself possesses a world of industry knowledge, having worked the business for nearly 30 years.

In addition, Wayne Pretorius has been announced as the store manager for the Berea location – adding to the store’s talent pool, years of experience in leadership, communications and people management, with a keen knack for the vehicle fitment profession.

Tiger Wheel & Tyre East London Berea are committed to providing consumers with expert advice, superior fitment services and quality products for every budget from leading brands in wheels, tyres and batteries. With the holiday season fast approaching, overall vehicle safety continues to remain top of the agenda for the brand. Customers are reminded to visit their local Tiger Wheel & Tyre fitment centre for a free vehicle safety check.

For more information, visit today at 10 Chamberlain Road, or call them on 043 726 1000. You may also visit www.twt.to or follow @TigerWheelnTyre on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

NextOptions
Tiger Wheel & Tyre
Tiger Wheel & Tyre is a multi award winning retailer with over 100 stores conveniently located across Southern Africa. As an industry leader with over 50 years in the business, when it comes to all things auto-fitment, you know you're getting superior service and expert advice you can trust. As a testament to the brand's quality assurance, Tiger Wheel & Tyre are committed to providing consumers with not only complimentary vehicle safety checks, but with top quality products from prominent brands in wheels, tyres and batteries - that are tried and tested for safety and endurance. Whether it's the daily school run or family visits, getting stuck in traffic on your way to work or leisure drives on the weekends - make Tiger Wheel & Tyre part of your everyday commute. Find us online at www.twt.to or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using the handle @TigerWheelnTyre

Related

Tiger Wheel & Tyre opens second fitment centre at Paarl Mall
Tiger Wheel & TyreTiger Wheel & Tyre opens second fitment centre at Paarl Mall6 Dec 2022
Tiger Wheel & Tyre maintains platinum place in Rapport Readers' Choice Awards
Tiger Wheel & TyreTiger Wheel & Tyre maintains platinum place in Rapport Readers' Choice Awards27 Sep 2022
Tiger Wheel & Tyre finds new home on the shores of La Lucia
Tiger Wheel & TyreTiger Wheel & Tyre finds new home on the shores of La Lucia14 Sep 2022
Did someone say, 'Best Tyre Supplier'?
Tiger Wheel & TyreDid someone say, 'Best Tyre Supplier'?30 Aug 2022
Tiger Wheel & Tyre announces new management for George fitment centre
Tiger Wheel & TyreTiger Wheel & Tyre announces new management for George fitment centre12 Jul 2022
Tiger Wheel & Tyre celebrates milestone: 55 years of getting South Africans home safely
Tiger Wheel & TyreTiger Wheel & Tyre celebrates milestone: 55 years of getting South Africans home safely13 Jun 2022
Tiger Wheel & Tyre to refuse to fit any looted tyres
Tiger Wheel & TyreTiger Wheel & Tyre to refuse to fit any looted tyres20 Jul 2021
Tiger Wheel & Tyre launches new website
Tiger Wheel & TyreTiger Wheel & Tyre launches new website23 Jun 2021

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz