Did someone say, 'Best Tyre Supplier'?

City Press readers have voted and declare Tiger Wheel & Tyre ultimate winner

South Africa’s beloved auto fitment centre, Tiger Wheel & Tyre, part of TiAuto Investments, has clenched yet another victory, this time in the City Press Readers Choice Awards, as “Best Tyre Supplier”.

“Such exciting news!” exclaimed Farishta Singh, group marketing executive at TiAuto Investments. Adding, “This is the second year that we have won this prestigious title and we are extremely grateful to everyone that voted. Our customers form such an integral part of our success and having their acknowledgement and seal of approval is monumental. Our teams work hard to ensure 100% customer satisfaction, so this added recognition is essential to building morale across our fitment centres.”

City Press readers take great pride in their heritage and enjoy having their opinions publicised. Voting this year received extensive support in print and radio, with categories awarding winners in ranks of platinum, gold and silver.

In additional to winning this accolade, 2022 marks a significant milestone for Tiger Wheel & Tyre as the brand delights in their 55-year celebration. To commemorate the journey, they aim at celebrating the consumer by giving back. Shoppers stand a chance to win one of 55 R2,022 vouchers that will be awarded throughout the year.

Visit Tiger Wheel & Tyre for premium products, quality service and professional advice. Shop the current Bridgestone Campaign which runs until 24 September 2022, where customers stand a chance to win 1 of 60 Nespresso coffee machines valued at R1,999 each, when buying any two Bridgestone tyres.

For more information log on to www.twt.to or follow @TigerWheelnTyre as their journey continues – Facebook | Twitter | Instagram.



