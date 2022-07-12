Tiger Wheel & Tyre announces new management for George fitment centre

Tiger Wheel & Tyre George has been a mainstay of the surrounding community since opening its doors on 16 December 1998. Over nearly 25-years later, through the hard work and dedication of devoted owners, Sandra and Nico van Rensburg, the store has thrived to become one of the leading fitment centres in the province.

“The Tiger Wheel & Tyre brand is so much more than just a tyre retailer and fitment centre. We genuinely care about the communities we are part of and call home. People choose us because they trust that they’re getting the best advice and service possible,” said Farishta Singh, group marketing executive at TiAuto Investments.

Continuing: “As the George fitment centre becomes a company owned store, customers can expect the same great family friendly offering – from premium products and service excellence to expert advice from a team of well-trained professionals.”

New store manager, Angela van Vuuren, has been handed the reigns and brings with her nearly two decades of experience from a global leader in industrial equipment supplies, and the added proficiency of regional sales and marketing.

“As we celebrate 55-years in South Africa, we are constantly reminded of how wonderful our customers are, and George is no exception. We are so grateful to this community for the love and support over the years. As the competitive landscape evolves, we look forward to an infusion of fresh ideas and perspective into the business, and promise to continue to bring you the same outstanding service that you’ve come to know and trust.”

For current promotions that embrace the winter season, visit Tiger Wheel & Tyre George at 38 York Street, George South or call them on 044 884 1111.

Shop 4 tyres from 13-inches to 17-inches and receive either a flask or flask set-up to the value of R589. Additionally, if you’re looking to replace your car battery, get R100 off any AtlasBX or Duracell brand using BATTERYPROMO100.

