CCAP launches mentorship and internship campaign for creatives

The Creative Careers Acceleration Programme (CCAP), an innovative initiative that looks to nurture young, aspiring South African artists and creatives, recently launched a new mentorship programme.

Image supplied

The organisation, led by Stallone Santino (actor, director, producer), invites young South Africans to apply for an internship at various arts and culture spaces by submitting a 2-minute video expressing who they are and why they should be chosen.

Emphasis will be placed on the merit of the applications, with a commitment to prioritising applications from marginalised groups.

CCAP offers participants a unique opportunity to gain practical experience, knowledge, and insights into the vibrant arts sector through hands-on learning experiences and professional development opportunities. The program also addresses unemployment by offering valuable work experience in various artistic disciplines.

The programme runs from 7 November until 8 December and will see established art organisations and mentors from around the country step up and offer their time and invaluable experience to young South Africans.

“We are excited to launch the Creative Careers Acceleration Program and to support the next generation of South African artists and creatives,” said Stallone Santino, director of CCAP.

“This program is designed to provide participants with the skills and resources they need to succeed in the arts industry and to make a positive impact on the arts landscape of South Africa.”

The CCAP is supported by Business and Arts South Africa (BASA) and the Department of Sport, Arts & Culture (DSAC), through the Presidential Employment Stimulus Programme. And through this programme, participants will gain practical, hands-on learning experiences in their chosen artistic discipline, professional development opportunities to help them develop their skills and knowledge, valuable work experience in the arts sector and mentorship from experienced artists and creatives.

Various organisations on board as hosts for the mentorship, include:

The Baxter Theatre



Windybrow Theatre



Forgotten Angle Theatre Collab



Mpumalanga International Film Festival



Sonwa Sakuba Institute for the Performing Arts



The Black Power Station



Theatre Arts Admin Collective



Centre for Creative Arts UKZN



MBN Studios – Blessing Ngobeni



The Market Theatre



PACOFS



Joburg Theatre



Vuyani Dance Company



DALRO



Drama for Life

Mentors participating in the program include industry professionals from various art disciplines from film and television actress Mayuri Naidu, arts manager Lindiwe Lekasapa, choreographer Owen Lonzar and filmmaker Londiwe Shange, among others.

Internships and mentorships are essential for the development of the arts and culture sector. They provide young people with the opportunity to learn from experienced professionals and to gain the skills and experience they need to build successful careers.

Internships and mentorships also help to create a pipeline of talent for the sector, ensuring that there is a pool of skilled workers to draw from. The CCAP is a significant investment in the future of the South African creative industries. The initiatives will help to develop the next generation of creative talent and ensure the sector continues to grow and thrive.

The programme is open to South African citizens between the ages of 18 and 40 who have a demonstrated passion for the arts. The program will accept applications from a variety of artistic disciplines, including but not limited to visual arts, music, dance, theatre, and film.

Applications for CCAP will be accepted this week with the campaign kicking off at institutions from 7 November for five weeks.

Those interested may WhatApp their 2-minute videos to WhatsApp on 067 844 4447 and visit https://ccap.creativecareers.co.za and the CCAP Facebook page Creative Careers South Africa for more information.