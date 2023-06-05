Industries

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Africa


Partnership between The Music Arena and Muziki Africa set to stimulate the African music industry

5 Jun 2023
Issued by: RX Africa
The Music Arena and Muziki Africa are thrilled to join forces and announce their partnership in delivering an exceptional conference and experience that will truly stimulate the African music industry.
Partnership between The Music Arena and Muziki Africa set to stimulate the African music industry

Through an engaging lineup of keynotes, round table discussions, market intelligence sessions, case studies, fireside chats, and workshops, the Muziki Africa Conference attendees will gain valuable insights and face the music on a wide range of industry topics, shaping the future of music in Africa and beyond.

Taking place from 4-6 September 2023 as part of FAME Week Africa, The Music Arena presents the highly anticipated Muziki Africa Conference at the CTICC 2. This remarkable event will cover a diverse range of crucial subjects that impact the music industry today, creating a platform for knowledge sharing, networking, and collaboration among music professionals, artists, entrepreneurs, and policymakers.

Here's why you should book your spot at the Muziki Africa Conference:

  • Immerse yourself in the latest industry trends and emerging markets that revolutionise music consumption.
  • Unlock the secrets of successful artist development and management, from branding to revenue streams.
  • Embark on a transformative journey of personal and professional growth in music education and career development.
  • Explore innovative recording techniques, software, and gear to elevate your musical creations.
  • Harness the power of music as a catalyst for social change and justice, promoting diversity and addressing ethical issues.
  • Discover the intricate relationship between music and media, unlocking new avenues for collaboration and promotion.
  • Master essential aspects of the music business, including licensing, copyright, and entrepreneurship.
  • Experience the captivating world of music synchronization, integrating your music into visual storytelling.
  • Expand your network, gain invaluable insights, and shape the future of the African music industry.

"The partnership between The Music Arena and Muziki Africa is a game-changer for the African music industry. Together, we aim to create a platform for knowledge sharing, networking, and collaboration, fostering growth and innovation within the industry," says Antos Stella, CEO of The Music Arena.

"The Muziki Africa Conference presented by The Music Arena, is an unparalleled opportunity for music professionals to contribute to the vibrant African music scene. We are excited to join forces with The Music Arena in delivering this exceptional event," adds Martin Hiller, portfolio director of FAME Week Africa.

Don't miss out on this extraordinary opportunity to be part of the Muziki Africa Conference, where the brightest minds in the music industry converge to share their knowledge, experiences, and insights. Elevate your music career, expand your network, and gain the tools you need to thrive in the ever-evolving music landscape.

Contribute to the vibrant African music scene and shape the future of the industry. Connect, collaborate, and foster innovation with fellow music professionals, artists, entrepreneurs, and policymakers.

For more information on Muziki Africa visit our website.

Missed last year, or just want to relive the magic, click here and here.

Stay connected and up to date

For more information about FAME Week Africa, visit www.fameweekafrica.com.
For regular updates, follow @fameweekafrica and #HomeOfAfricanCreatives #fameweekafrica #mipafrica #muzikiafrica #ctiaf #mesa on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

RX Africa
RX is in the business of building businesses for individuals, communities and organisations. We elevate the power of face-to-face events by combining data and digital products to help customers learn about markets, source products and complete transactions at over 400 events in 22 countries across 43 industry sectors. RX is passionate about making a positive impact on society and is fully committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.rxglobal.com
