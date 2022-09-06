Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comDesigner Pool CoversThe Publicity WorkshopEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Music Interview South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Lifestyle jobs

  • Brand Solutions Specialist Johannesburg
  • Account Excecutive Johannesburg
  • Commissioning Editor Johannesburg
  • Commissioning Editor VIS and VBS Johannesburg
  • Music Assistant Rustenburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    #MusicExchange: Music therapy with Tamara Dey

    6 Sep 2022
    Martin MyersBy: Martin Myers
    Mzansi's favourite, the First Lady of House, Tamara Dey returns in 2022, spreading major love and light with her new single Disco Therapy.
    Image supplied: Tamara Dey is out with her new single, Disco Therapy
    Image supplied: Tamara Dey is out with her new single, Disco Therapy

    In response to challenging times, Dey’s new offering explodes with musicality and is laden with elements of throwback disco, nostalgic vocal house and pop futurism.

    Inspired by love, freedom, self-expression and the undeniable healing power of music, Disco Therapy is set to keep our spirits high, our hopes lifted and our bodies shaking.

    Dey’s sass and rich harmonics are always a welcome return, slicing through culture, celebrating diversity and embracing the heart of what makes each and every one of us move to a sound that’s seductively unique.

    Inspired by the likes of Brenda Fassie, Roisin Murphy and Robyn, amongst others, Dey has spent the better part of the last two decades honing her skill, finessing and adding new layers.

    I caught up with her last week…

    What is your job description?

    Club Diva

    What does music mean to you?

    It’s the air I breathe

    My music is about…

    Love, self-expression and bringing people together

    What is your motto?

    Go big or go home.

    Fame is about…

    Not taking yourself too seriously.

    Retirement will happen when…

    When I’m dead

    I don't do…

    Mediocre.

    I would love to co-write with…

    Purple Disco Machine.

    Where do you go for inspiration to create?

    Inward.

    What is the most enjoyable aspect of your work?

    Seeing people dancing, free and happy.

    The song you must do during every show?

    Colors.

    Any funny moments on stage?

    I fell off stage once.

    My heroes are…

    People who rescue animals.

    My style icon is…

    Anjelica Housten

    Which living person do you admire most and why?

    My stomach surgeon, for saving my life.

    What is your most treasured possession?

    My photographs.

    It's your round; what are you drinking?

    Whiskey sours.

    Dream gig to do?

    Tomorrowland in Belgium.

    What makes you stand out?

    My attention to detail.

    Any nicknames?

    My friend calls me “High Mai’

    If you were not a musician, what would you do?

    I’d be an art dealer.

    Pick five words to describe yourself?

    Caring, creative, funny, impatient and surprisingly shy.

    What are you streaming?

    Poolside vibes on Spotify.

    Greatest movie ever made?

    The Never Ending Story

    What book are you reading?

    Room on the Broom by Julia Donaldson… almost every night!

    What song changed your life?

    Tha’thimpathla yako

    Who do you love?

    Lalabella.

    What is your favourite word?

    Indeed.

    Top of your bucket list?

    A damn holiday please!

    Your greatest achievement?

    Single parenting.

    What do you complain about most often?

    A lack of sleep.

    What is your biggest fear?

    Fear itself.

    Happiness is…

    A choice.

    On stage, I tend to…

    Enjoy myself.

    The best life lesson you have learned?

    Trust the timing of the universe.

    What has been your favourite journey so far?

    The journey of self-discovery.

    Do you do charity work, and if you do – what do you do?

    I work with a variety of charities. I like to help where ever I can.

    Wishes and dreams?

    Love, abundance and enlightenment.

    Social media

    YouTube
    Twitter
    Instagram
    Facebook

    NextOptions
    Martin Myers
    Martin Myers' articles

    About Martin Myers

    Co-owner at Triple M Entertainment, founder Music Exchange, manager Sipho Hotstix Mabuse
    Read more: Martin Myers, South African music, Brenda Fassie, Tamara Dey, #MusicExchange

    Related

    Image by Nadine Smallberg: Berenike 'Berry' Trytsman
    #MusicExchange: Berry good at persevering30 Aug 2022
    Image supplied: J'Something
    #MusicExchange: J'Something is coming23 Aug 2022
    Image supplied: Karyn White
    #MusicExchange: Superstar Karyn White is coming to SA16 Aug 2022
    Image supplied: Singer-songwriter Filipa
    #MusicExchange: The love of music with Filipa9 Aug 2022
    Image supplied: Frans Karoo
    #MusicExchange: The storyteller in music2 Aug 2022
    Image supplied: Will Linley
    #MusicExchange: Rising star Will Linley26 Jul 2022
    Image supplied: Michael Neill
    #MusicExchange: Music in style with Michael Neill19 Jul 2022
    Image supplied: Charlie Void
    #MusicExchange: Into the (Charlie) Void12 Jul 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz