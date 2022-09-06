MusicExchange: Music therapy with Tamara Dey

Mzansi's favourite, the First Lady of House, Tamara Dey returns in 2022, spreading major love and light with her new single Disco Therapy.

Image supplied: Tamara Dey is out with her new single, Disco Therapy

In response to challenging times, Dey’s new offering explodes with musicality and is laden with elements of throwback disco, nostalgic vocal house and pop futurism.

Inspired by love, freedom, self-expression and the undeniable healing power of music, Disco Therapy is set to keep our spirits high, our hopes lifted and our bodies shaking.

Dey’s sass and rich harmonics are always a welcome return, slicing through culture, celebrating diversity and embracing the heart of what makes each and every one of us move to a sound that’s seductively unique.

Inspired by the likes of Brenda Fassie, Roisin Murphy and Robyn, amongst others, Dey has spent the better part of the last two decades honing her skill, finessing and adding new layers.

I caught up with her last week…

What is your job description?

Club Diva

What does music mean to you?

It’s the air I breathe

My music is about…

Love, self-expression and bringing people together

What is your motto?

Go big or go home.

Fame is about…

Not taking yourself too seriously.

Retirement will happen when…

When I’m dead

I don't do…

Mediocre.

I would love to co-write with…

Purple Disco Machine.

Where do you go for inspiration to create?

Inward.

What is the most enjoyable aspect of your work?

Seeing people dancing, free and happy.

The song you must do during every show?

Colors.

Any funny moments on stage?

I fell off stage once.

My heroes are…

People who rescue animals.

My style icon is…

Anjelica Housten

Which living person do you admire most and why?

My stomach surgeon, for saving my life.

What is your most treasured possession?

My photographs.

It's your round; what are you drinking?

Whiskey sours.

Dream gig to do?

Tomorrowland in Belgium.

What makes you stand out?

My attention to detail.

Any nicknames?

My friend calls me “High Mai’

If you were not a musician, what would you do?

I’d be an art dealer.

Pick five words to describe yourself?

Caring, creative, funny, impatient and surprisingly shy.

What are you streaming?

Poolside vibes on Spotify.

Greatest movie ever made?

The Never Ending Story

What book are you reading?

Room on the Broom by Julia Donaldson… almost every night!

What song changed your life?

Tha’thimpathla yako

Who do you love?

Lalabella.

What is your favourite word?

Indeed.

Top of your bucket list?

A damn holiday please!

Your greatest achievement?

Single parenting.

What do you complain about most often?

A lack of sleep.

What is your biggest fear?

Fear itself.

Happiness is…

A choice.

On stage, I tend to…

Enjoy myself.

The best life lesson you have learned?

Trust the timing of the universe.

What has been your favourite journey so far?

The journey of self-discovery.

Do you do charity work, and if you do – what do you do?

I work with a variety of charities. I like to help where ever I can.

Wishes and dreams?

Love, abundance and enlightenment.

