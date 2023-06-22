MultiChoice named super sponsor of Fame Week Africa

MultiChoice, Africa's leading video entertainment company, has announced its support for Fame Week Africa and MIP Africa, two of the most prominent events in the African entertainment industry. The company has been named the super sponsor of Fame Week Africa, which takes from 3-10 September 2023 in Cape Town.

Fame Week Africa is a week-long festival celebrating African music, film, and television. It brings together some of the biggest names in African entertainment, including actors, musicians, and producers to showcase the best of African creativity and talent.

As the super sponsor of Fame Week Africa, MultiChoice will play a pivotal role in supporting the event and promoting African talent to the world. The company's involvement also includes hosting various events and activities throughout week, as well as providing access to expertise to shape the content programme.

"We are excited to welcome MultiChoice as our super sponsor for Fame Week Africa," says Martin Hiller, portfolio director of Fame Week Africa.

"MultiChoice has been a key player in the African entertainment industry, and their support will help us showcase the best of African talent to the world. This partnership is a significant milestone for Fame Week Africa and underscores the importance of the event in promoting African talent and creativity. It is also a testament to MultiChoice's commitment to nurturing the African entertainment industry and promoting African content globally”.

In addition to its support for Fame Week Africa, MultiChoice is also backing MIP Africa, which is takes place from 4-6 September 2023. MIP Africa is a platform for African producers, distributors, and broadcasters to showcase their content to international buyers and investors. The event provides an opportunity for African talent to gain exposure and secure international deals.

"The MultiChoice Group has long demonstrated a deep-rooted dedication to fostering the growth and development of the African entertainment industry and creatives," says Nomsa Philiso, CEO of General Entertainment at MultiChoice Group. "Our partnership with Fame Week Africa and MIP Africa highlights this commitment, as we work together to showcase the finest African talent to the world.”

For more information about this year’s super sponsor, MultiChoice, please visit www.multichoice.com.

For more information about Fame Week Africa, visit www.fameweekafrica.com.

