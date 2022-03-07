Industries

    Hunter's supports music in Africa

    7 Mar 2022
    Issued by: Grey Africa
    As part of its long-standing commitment to the music industry, South Africa's first cider brand, Hunter's, in partnership with Grey Advertising/WPP Liquid, donated R100,000 to the Music In Africa Foundation for its work in supporting the African music sector.
    Hunter's supports music in Africa

    As a way to create opportunities for local artists, the donation went towards the foundation’s pan-African music trade fair, ACCES, which was held in Johannesburg from 26 to 27 November 2021.

    The Hunter’s donation comes after Hunter’s held the #MusicNeedsYou concert in Johannesburg late last year, which saw top South African talent including Cassper Nyovest, Kabza de Small and DJ PH, among others, performing in Johannesburg. The concert was aimed at helping the South African music industry and its artists to kickstart live music events after 19 months of hard restrictions on public gatherings. #MusicNeedsYou was also held in solidarity with the national vaccination roll-out to curb the negative impact that the Covid-19 pandemic has had on the arts and entertainment sector.

    Hunter's supports music in Africa

    “Being a proudly South African brand synonymous with music, Hunter’s chose to partner with Music in Africa,” WPP Liquid creative lead Felix Kessel said. “The donation went towards the ACCES initiative, a multifaceted developmental platform, because this brand is committed not only to music, but to the people who make it happen at every level.”

    Alicia Reddy, brand manager – Hunter’s & Esprit, adds, "Hunter's Premium Cider is a proudly South African brand, synonymous with music. We chose to partner with Music in Africa, knowing that our donation is being spent on the Africa Conference for Collaborations, Exchange and Showcase (ACCES) initiative, a multifaceted developmental platform.”

    Music In Africa Foundation director Eddie Hatitye adds: “The donation from Hunter’s came at a crucial time when the foundation was mobilising resources to support the music industry after tough months because of Covid-19. We would like to thank Hunter’s for the contribution, which benefited African music creators.”

    Hunter’s has been supporting the music and eventing industries since 1988. It was the first cider brewed in South Africa, disrupting the fundamentally beer-oriented market.

    https://www.musicinafrica.net/
    #HuntersRefreshes #StaySafe

    Hunter's supports music in Africa

    Hunter’s Cider promotes responsible drinking. Not for persons under 18.

    Instagram: @hunterscider
    Facebook: @HuntersCider

    NextOptions
    Grey Africa
    Grey is the advertising network of Grey Group. The Grey Group ranks among the largest global communications companies and its parent company is WPP (NASDAQ: WPPGY).
    Read more: WPP, Grey, Felix Kessel, Hunter's, Alicia Reddy

