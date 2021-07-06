Savanna and Comedy Central Africa continued to show its unwavering support for SA's comedic talent

The day has come when we must comply or face the consequences. The additions to the Protection of Personal Information Act (PoPIA) came into effect on 1 July 2021 and aim to protect companies against data breach and the misuse of personal information.ByMusa Kalenga
Wunderman Thompson South Africa is proud to announce that it has been awarded the full-service lead agency account for BCX, Telkom's B2B business. This includes advertising, digital, CRM, PR culture change management and sales enablement. The award was made after an extensive competitive pitch process, including some of the best agencies in South Africa.Issued byWunderman Thompson
Safta-nominated Comedy Central Live at the Savanna Virtual Comedy bar renewed for season three starring (in)famous comedians like Tumi Morake, Nina Hastie, Trevor Gumbi, Tyson Ngubeni and many more
Savanna continued to keep SA laughing. When life gives you lemons, make lemonade, doctors and mental health professionals cite plenty of research to remind us: laughter contributes to positive health outcomes. Since it's been scientifically proven, we know as Savanna that laughter is the best medicine and we are a proud supporter of the comedy industry in South Africa with a track record of over 20 years.
When South Africa first faced a hard lockdown in 2020, Savanna needed to find a way to support comedic talent and so the Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar was born during lockdown Level 5, originally living on Savanna’s Facebook and YouTube channels. The show even got rewarded by the industry it supported at the 2020 South African Comedy Awards with two top awards: the Top Comedy Sponsor and Top Online Show.
Comedy Central Africa, being the global authority in comedy, took note of this comedic initiative and picked up the show for its first season on TV in October of last year. The show continued to bring hilarity with audiences tuning in to watch a lineup of some of South Africa’s most loved comedians such as Lihle Msimang, Schalk Bezuidenhout, Ebenhaezer Dibakwane and Farieda Metsileng. No topic was off the table (and will ever be) – we understand each other here. So, to be safe, rather put Gogo to bed before watching. This authenticity and audacity allowed the show to laugh it’s way to a nomination for a 2021 Saftas Best Variety Show award.
“The comedy industry is very close to our heart and our brand. The wellbeing, continuous growth and development of comedic talent is our priority. With limitations still in place when it comes to public event gatherings, international travelling and many annual events being cancelled, the Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar is a steady platform for comedic talent to continue to do what they love most and let’s face it, no store accepts punchlines at the tills,” says Eugene Lenford, marketing manager for Savanna. “So, every time you put a crisp, dry, delicious Savanna to your lips you’re getting more than just a sip, you’re getting a taste of comedic support too. You’re funding the funny in a roundabout way. Every sip counts.”
“One thing that remains the same is digital versions every Thursday Night on www.savanna.co.za for those who enjoy watching the show in their own time, on their own devices, where small animals and children won’t be scared by the ensuing raucous laughter,” comments Steph Van Niekerk.
Dillon Khan, vice-president for Comedy Central Africa, commented: “Comedy Central Live at the Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar outperformed our expectations and has affirmed the love South Africans have for local comedic talent. We look forward to another season filled with the funniest comedians entertaining the local crowd in a way only they can, and we are proud to be associated with Savanna, a firm industry and comedic talent champion for nearly three decades.”
