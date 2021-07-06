Sponsorship Company news South Africa

Savanna and Comedy Central Africa continued to show its unwavering support for SA's comedic talent

6 Jul 2021
Issued by: Grey Africa
Safta-nominated Comedy Central Live at the Savanna Virtual Comedy bar renewed for season three starring (in)famous comedians like Tumi Morake, Nina Hastie, Trevor Gumbi, Tyson Ngubeni and many more

Savanna continued to keep SA laughing. When life gives you lemons, make lemonade, doctors and mental health professionals cite plenty of research to remind us: laughter contributes to positive health outcomes. Since it's been scientifically proven, we know as Savanna that laughter is the best medicine and we are a proud supporter of the comedy industry in South Africa with a track record of over 20 years.

When South Africa first faced a hard lockdown in 2020, Savanna needed to find a way to support comedic talent and so the Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar was born during lockdown Level 5, originally living on Savanna’s Facebook and YouTube channels. The show even got rewarded by the industry it supported at the 2020 South African Comedy Awards with two top awards: the Top Comedy Sponsor and Top Online Show.

#SavannaVirtualComedyBar to provide some comic relief during #SALockdown

Savanna Premium Cider's newly-launched #SavannaVirtualComedyBar is set to bring some much-needed comic relief during the Covid-19 nationwide lockdown. These comedy sessions will also be giving paid comedians a virtual stage to showcase their talent...

7 Apr 2020


Comedy Central Africa, being the global authority in comedy, took note of this comedic initiative and picked up the show for its first season on TV in October of last year. The show continued to bring hilarity with audiences tuning in to watch a lineup of some of South Africa’s most loved comedians such as Lihle Msimang, Schalk Bezuidenhout, Ebenhaezer Dibakwane and Farieda Metsileng. No topic was off the table (and will ever be) – we understand each other here. So, to be safe, rather put Gogo to bed before watching. This authenticity and audacity allowed the show to laugh it’s way to a nomination for a 2021 Saftas Best Variety Show award.

Savanna and Comedy Central Africa continue to show their unwavering support for SA's comedic talent

Savanna Premium Cider announced that Comedy Central Live at the Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar season three will air on 17 May 2021 at 10pm CAT (channel 122 on DSTV)...

Issued by Distell 10 May 2021


“The comedy industry is very close to our heart and our brand. The wellbeing, continuous growth and development of comedic talent is our priority. With limitations still in place when it comes to public event gatherings, international travelling and many annual events being cancelled, the Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar is a steady platform for comedic talent to continue to do what they love most and let’s face it, no store accepts punchlines at the tills,” says Eugene Lenford, marketing manager for Savanna. “So, every time you put a crisp, dry, delicious Savanna to your lips you’re getting more than just a sip, you’re getting a taste of comedic support too. You’re funding the funny in a roundabout way. Every sip counts.”

“One thing that remains the same is digital versions every Thursday Night on www.savanna.co.za for those who enjoy watching the show in their own time, on their own devices, where small animals and children won’t be scared by the ensuing raucous laughter,” comments Steph Van Niekerk.

Dillon Khan, vice-president for Comedy Central Africa, commented: “Comedy Central Live at the Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar outperformed our expectations and has affirmed the love South Africans have for local comedic talent. We look forward to another season filled with the funniest comedians entertaining the local crowd in a way only they can, and we are proud to be associated with Savanna, a firm industry and comedic talent champion for nearly three decades.”

#SavannaVirtualComedyBar #ComedyCentral #StaySafe


Savanna promotes responsible drinking. Not for persons under 18.

Grey Africa
Grey is the advertising network of Grey Group. The Grey Group ranks among the largest global communications companies and its parent company is WPP (NASDAQ: WPPGY).
Don't miss Cannes Lions Trend Talks 2021, an overview of trending insights from #CannesLions!


Facebook, YouTube, Savanna, SAFTA, GREY Africa, Tumi Morake

