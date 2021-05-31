DotModus announces sponsorship of ProTouch Pro Cycling team

Today, DotModus is excited to announce its sponsorship of the ProTouch Pro Cycling team. The sponsorship agreement plays a role in achieving improved brand awareness and engagement amongst cycling enthusiasts, as part of a new Executive Cycling Network Programme. DotModus will work with ProTouch to explore new data-led revenue streams to continue enabling more African Road Cyclists onto the World Stage.

The ProTouch Pro Cycling team has been the top-ranked UCI Continental Team in Africa since its inception in 2019. Recently, the team headed back to Africa’s Toughest Tour, Tour du Rwanda. The team, led by Kent Main, placed 10th in the General Classification and 2nd in the Best African Rider and U23 Callum Orniston finished 10th in the Best Young Rider Classification. The team finished off with two Top 10 Stages, eight Top 20 and 13 Top 25 Stages alongside top European-based riders from Israel Start-up nation, Total Direct Energie, B&B Hotels and Androni Giocattoli teams.Earlier this year, three of ProTouch’s riders - Kent Main, Rohan du Plooy and Gustav Basson - were selected to represent Team South African at the 15th CAC African Road Championships in Egypt. Impressively, Main brought home a silver medal for the Individual Time Trial and 4th place in the Road Race. The ProTouch Trio’s role was to support World Tour rider Ryan Gibbons to win and, this was achieved successfully, Gustav and Kent also formed part of the team that seized the gold medal in the Team Time Trial.ProTouch continues to dominate the local racing scene having recently finished the Tshwane Classic in 1st, 2nd, 4th and 5th place, following last months’ 1st and 2nd in the Sleepy River Classic. The Team plans to race in Europe next month with a range of upcoming races on the calendar.DotModus is a technology firm focused on business transformation through cloud computing, data analytics and machine learning. We are an agile group of developers and data scientists that represent a broad range of perspectives and skill sets. Our custom, data-driven solutions are helping businesses reduce costs, improve decision-making and streamline their operations. Our value is further strengthened by our strategic partnerships - DotModus is a Google Cloud Premier Partner, an AWS Consulting Partner and a Gold Microsoft Partner. We are trusted implementation experts of Trifacta, Anthos, Apigee, and Looker.ProTouch is an African Sports brand, focussed on enabling Athletes to perform on the World Stage. Its vision is to revolutionise Professional Cycling in Africa, by building a sustainable business that supports high performance and unlocks value for athletes, brands, cycling enthusiasts and investors. ProTouch is the top UCI-ranked Continental Team in Africa and is ranked 3rd in the World.