Superunion designs new DStv Premiership identity and trophy

Following the announcement last year that DStv would take over as the title sponsor of the Premier Soccer League (PSL), Superunion Africa was commissioned to design the sponsorship identity and trophy.

As South Africa’s top football league, the PSL has attracted heavyweight sponsors in the past, including Nedbank, Telkom and Absa, the incumbent sponsor for the past 18 years.The DStv and PSL partnership brings together two entities, offering the best in local entertainment. DStv aims to retain the culture and legacy of the PSL while injecting a renewed sense of energy to league.As a leading digital brand experience agency, Superunion created an identity that symbolises a new chapter for local soccer, bringing together the best in talent with the best of South African entertainment.The logo, inspired by the distinctive pentagonal patch on a soccer ball, is a modern take on traditional football team crests. Sound waves radiate outward from the central shape hinting at the energy, action and noise fans create and experience at a live match. These waves react to the sound and actions in the game to create a real-time dynamic identity. A modern symbol of a world-class African league, the trophy was inspired by outstretched arms in celebration, with the new logo at its core.Superunion’s managing director, Mathew Weiss, shared, “Our goal was to create an identity that resonated with our passionate fans alongside a modern and distinctive trophy that suited the pinnacle of South African football.”