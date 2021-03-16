Sponsorship Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Business services
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Superunion designs new DStv Premiership identity and trophy

16 Mar 2021
Issued by: Superunion
Following the announcement last year that DStv would take over as the title sponsor of the Premier Soccer League (PSL), Superunion Africa was commissioned to design the sponsorship identity and trophy.
click to enlarge
click to enlarge

As South Africa’s top football league, the PSL has attracted heavyweight sponsors in the past, including Nedbank, Telkom and Absa, the incumbent sponsor for the past 18 years.

The DStv and PSL partnership brings together two entities, offering the best in local entertainment. DStv aims to retain the culture and legacy of the PSL while injecting a renewed sense of energy to league.

As a leading digital brand experience agency, Superunion created an identity that symbolises a new chapter for local soccer, bringing together the best in talent with the best of South African entertainment.

The logo, inspired by the distinctive pentagonal patch on a soccer ball, is a modern take on traditional football team crests. Sound waves radiate outward from the central shape hinting at the energy, action and noise fans create and experience at a live match. These waves react to the sound and actions in the game to create a real-time dynamic identity. A modern symbol of a world-class African league, the trophy was inspired by outstretched arms in celebration, with the new logo at its core.


Superunion’s managing director, Mathew Weiss, shared, “Our goal was to create an identity that resonated with our passionate fans alongside a modern and distinctive trophy that suited the pinnacle of South African football.”

Superunion
Superunion designs brands that matter - to customers, clients and society ­- through purpose and experience-led solutions that combine in-depth branding knowledge, digital design expertise, and technical delivery.
Comment

Read more: Telkom, Nedbank, Absa, Mathew Weiss, Superunion Africa

Related

Could a rate hike be around the corner? Finder panel shares predictions12 Mar 2021
RIP Peter Matlare8 Mar 2021
LevergyTelkom appoints Levergy as new sponsorship agency5 Mar 2021
R100k up for grabs in Telkom's new competition for gaming content creators4 Mar 2021
PraekeltPraekelt joins Frontify in the new age of branding3 Mar 2021
SuperunionSuperunion Africa wins 2020 Architecture, Construction and Design Award26 Feb 2021
Share of R1m up for grabs for NPOs in Nedbank Private Wealth Innovation Awards22 Feb 2021
Telkom appoints Dirk Reyneke as its new CFO8 Feb 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz