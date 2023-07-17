Industries

Africa


In upcycling drive, South African designers give new life to Western fashion waste

17 Jul 2023
By: Catherine Schenck
Two South African aspiring designers, Khumo Morojele and Klein Muis, spend hours at a second-hand street market in Johannesburg looking for fashion items.
Khumo Morojele and Klein Muis give second hand clothes new life. Source: Reuters.
Khumo Morojele and Klein Muis give second hand clothes new life. Source: Reuters.

The duo then upcycles what they find into clothing or accessories they say express uniquely African style.

Abstract fashion

Upcycling refers to reusing an object in a new way without degrading the material it is made from, as opposed to recycling, which generally involves breaking down the original material and making it into something else.

The duo's current project, Dunusa: Life of a Garment, sees them sourcing second-hand clothing often sent to Africa from European countries, which are then deconstructed and reworked into avant-garde and abstract fashion.

Khumo Morojele. Source: Reuters.
Khumo Morojele. Source: Reuters.

Their collection will be exhibited at an international arts programme in Berlin on 14 to 16 July, "Forecast Forum," where young artists can receive mentorship.

"The question that we are trying to answer with the project is really the disparity between the north and the south ... how certain parts of Africa become dumping grounds for European countries," said the 22-year-old Muis.

Collaboration

The two also collaborate with other African creatives. They are working with a Ghanaian shoemaker on a project to turn old soccer boots into sandals that reflect both African and European love for the sport.

"Within our culture, its always emphasised (that) we don't waste, because we cherish and we actually connect to the things that we own ... we kind of want to reflect that and transcend that in our garments," said 20-year-old Morojele.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
fashion, Johannesburg, sustainability, recycle, upcycling, clothes, Khumo Morojele, Catherine Schenck



