    Differentiation is dead - 'Be Undefined'

    1 Sep 2022
    Issued by: TFG (The Foschini Group)
    TFG's (The Foschini Group) leading denim brand, Relay Jeans, has launched a new and exciting instore and digital campaign, dubbed Be Undefined.
    Differentiation is dead - 'Be Undefined'

    The campaign, which it conceptualised and executed with its partner agency RAPT Creative, is about empowering individuality and opening up the beauty of great denim to everyone.

    The campaign comes as the brand sets to show how it has evolved over the years with its customers, moving from purely prioritising its functional benefits to immersing itself in the local denim culture. This is achieved by unearthing and sharing real stories and denim experiences that are relevant and relatable to customers.

    Featuring local denim-loving disruptors and creatives such as Kagiso ‘Khujo’ Malefane, Tshepo Mogorosi, Sibangani Ncube, Mahlatse ‘MJ’ James, Marvin Louis, Mandla Thabethe and Kalo ‘K.Dollahz’ Canterbury, Be Undefined is about pushing against the grain and encouraging customers to be their true authentic selves.

    “South Africa has an ever-evolving denim culture that has been expressed and experienced in different ways over the years,” said brand lead, Kaybee Ntloana.

    “As a brand, we’re all about empowering individuality and opening up the beauty of great denim to everyone. To put a spotlight on the local denim culture movement, we have launched this fresh campaign that will live across all our 113 stores in Southern Africa and across all digital platforms, encouraging us to step out and lead the way in pushing the culture forward, together with the individuals and communities that represent it.

    “Through this campaign we wanted to make sure that every customer possible can see themselves represented and be able to boldly walk into our stores to shop for their favourite denim,” Ntloana added.

    Denim is a versatile fabric that can be worn up and down and has undoubtedly become a part of everyday life as it transcends age, gender, class. It is arguably more than a cotton fabric as it allows for self-expression through craftsmanship like colour, buttons, pockets, belts, fits and the cut making its appeal timeless.

    The campaign launched on Saturday, 27 August, in partnership with Feel Good Series and will continue to be amplified across digital and social media channels.

    TFG (The Foschini Group)
    TFG (The Foschini Group)'s vision is to be the leading fashion lifestyle retailer in Africa whilst growing our international footprint. TFG houses our 31 leading retail brands with over 4 300 outlets.
