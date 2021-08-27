Celebrate women with SA's no1 retailer, Ackermans

South Africans mark August as a month to celebrate women's achievements and the important role that women play in our society. Ackermans
, South Africa's leading value retailer, will once again be acknowledging moms, sisters, girlfriends, and female colleagues by celebrating them and what makes them the role models they are today.
This local fashion destination for trend pieces and outfit building basics prides itself on its inclusive sizing and value proposition. With sizes ranging from 26-50 across all lines, and a wide selection of styles to suit every beautiful body shape, finding the perfect fit and garment is effortless.
Ackermans’ denim range features everything from skinny jeans to bootlegs, and in August, the popular Mom jean will be launching too. So no matter what your day entails, whether you’re based at a desk or bending over and chasing after a busy toddler, you’ll find your perfect fit.
Confidence starts with a good foundation, and finding the right bra style and size is easy at Ackermans. In celebration of women’s curves, the retailer has an extensive lingerie department with an affordable price point of R129.99 for two pack T-shirt bra set, and shapewear at R119.99. There is no need to compromise on fit or style going forward.
And before we know it, we’ll be in summer. Ackermans will also be adding new styles to its range of fashionable and classic dresses for all ages toward the end of the month. From toddlers to moms, you’ll find the perfect dress, and because it’s not uncommon to experience a slight chill in the air as we wait to welcome warmer weather, Ackermans has a selection of knitwear, and denim jackets offering trans-seasonal outfit building solutions for all.
To view Ackermans extensive women’s wear and children styles, click here
or head to your nearest store.
If you’d like to stay up to date on Ackermans news, visit the website
or follow the brand on Instagram
and Facebook
.