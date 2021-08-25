Alejandro Betancourt's transformation of Hawkers Co. using smarter financial strategies

Fashion & Homeware Company news South Africa

    As an internationally renowned events director who's put on events for up to 60,000 people, she's now spearheading a business called Salute. With two decades' experience in the industry from South Africa to Nigeria, The DRC to Zimbabwe /Botswana, and Dubai to Abu Dhabi among others, she's got a hands-on approach from ideation and conceptualisation right to the event finish line.
    Chief executive officer of Woolworths South Africa, Zyda Rylands, is stepping down from the role, effective from 30 September 2021. Woolworths will not retain the Woolworths South Africa CEO position as the retailer seeks to streamline its operating model.
    Having served on the judges' panels of some of the most prestigious awards in the industry, Mpume Ngobese has an impressive portfolio that includes working on some of South Africa's most iconic brands such as Nedbank, British American Tobacco, and South African Breweries' corporate brand.
    The MTN Group has announced that it has appointed Burak Akinci as the new chief executive officer (CEO) of the instant messaging app Ayoba, effective 1 September.
    The finalists for the 2021 Sunday Times GenNext awards have been announced.
    Head of the Competition & Antitrust Practice at Baker McKenzie in Johannesburg, Lerisha 'Lee' Naidu is a torchbearer for diversity and inclusion with a deep social conscience. It was this principle which sparked her interest in law, and following some sage advice from Dikgang Moseneke - then-deputy chief justice of the Constitutional Court - decided to use her talents to advance corporate social transformation from the inside out, rather than battle it on the surface. This has paved the way for her many successes. Now 36, Naidu was appointed as one of Baker McKenzie's youngest partners when she was only 32, and is currently the youngest member of the Johannesburg office's management committee - proving that just because you're young and a woman, it doesn't mean you can't be successful.
Alejandro Betancourt's transformation of Hawkers Co. using smarter financial strategies

25 Aug 2021
Issued by: Monetary Library
Alejandro Betancourt is the president of Hawkers Co., a sunglass company that has made its mark in the competitive world of fashion. The financial success of Hawkers was not a straight line to profit, though. It took some serious restructuring to scale production, meet demand, and stay on the radar of the company's many fans.
Betancourt might not be known for being a fashionista, but he is known for being a savvy entrepreneur and investor. We’ll look at how his involvement helped shape the company as it’s known today and why the decision to bring him in made all the difference in its bottom line. 

The beginning of Hawkers Co. 

All businesses have to start somewhere, even if the beginning doesn’t look anything like the end product. In the case of Hawkers, it started with four friends in Spain who wanted to create their own version of Craigslist. In the midst of cash flow problems with their main project, they had a few other side hustles at the time. After reselling a few pairs of sunglasses originally purchased in California, they changed gears to retail sales. In just a few years, they would ramp their sales up to €60.

Expanding their reach: Bringing in Alejandro Betancourt 

The sunglasses that the founders sold were named Knockarounds, and this brand managed to attract plenty of attention, even at the beginning. Yet the friends wanted to branch out on their own and reach new markets, which inevitably meant spending most of the money coming in. 

After reviewing the financials and assessing how difficult it was for them to retain their profits, they would look for outside advice. The main goal was to keep the company rolling without having to downscale. After doing their homework, the four friends would choose Alejandro Betancourt, an investor who had already proven himself with the international investment group O’Hara Administration.

Saving money with social media

Social media wasn’t the only thing that would help Hawkers become a success, but it certainly was a notable factor. During the mid-2010s, companies were still trying to find their footing in this new world of communication. Major platforms were still in the midst of being tested by target audiences. 

There was still plenty of opportunity for those who understood this emerging technology. Considering the nature of sunglasses, it seemed smart to focus on a photo-heavy platform where young people could share information about themselves. Hawkers was one of the original Instagram success stories, largely due to Alejandro Betancourt’s vision

How Hawkers was able to continue its climb up the ladder 

Betancourt would focus largely on influencer marketing and the power of people who already loved the Hawkers brand. These fashionistas were happy to log into their accounts and promote the brand. All it took was just a few small incentives before they shared different styles with their friends and family. In fact, they were doing this already - Alejandro Betancourt merely formalised the process. 

Alejandro Betancourt not only pushed for social media marketing but he would also fix snags in the supply chain and improve customer service within the company. By prioritizing transparency, customers came to rely on Hawkers for honest, friendly, and helpful answers. If there were any issues with shipments, customers were notified as soon as possible. 

What can startups learn from Hawkers?

Growth is all most company owners can think of when it comes to their brand. Yet what they often don’t realize is that growth has its downsides too. When an organization can’t keep up with the influx of resources it needs to thrive, it can be crushed under its own weight. 

The financial success of Hawkers starts with being able to reach out for and accept help when they needed it the most. Instead of trying the same tactics, the founders of Hawkers Co. turned to someone else. Today, Hawkers is getting an environmentally friendly line of sunglasses going, doing its part to fight climate change while appealing to a demographic that wants to be outside. 

Startups today can benefit from having a keen investor that truly believes in the future of the company. Alejandro Betancourt was able to help this company keep its trajectory going with a combination of forward-thinking strategies and sound business sense. Instead of scaling back to protect profits, he was able to help the company grow to new heights. 

