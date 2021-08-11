Why the timeless Leather Gallery Carolina leather sofa suite is perfect for family living rooms

The classic Carolina leather lounge suite
is extremely versatile and can be styled with our Leather Gallery home décor
items in various different ways, making this set the perfect sofa suite for your family living room. Composition and maintenance guidelines
The Carolina leather sofa suites
features beautiful, delicate piping around the frame and on the front of the armrests. This luxurious sofa suite is crafted from genuine top grain leather that is sourced from finest local leather specialists who manufacture and supply leather furniture worldwide. The backrests of the Carolina three-seater and two-seater are generously wrapped in thick fleecy wadding and batting to add additional padding, while the seat cushions feature 30 density foam and an additional 18 density foam on top that is wrapped in 200 grams of Dacron. Both seat cushions are safely secured with Velcro, preventing them from slipping down and making them easier to maintain over time.
The Carolina leather three-seater and two-seater have been expertly designed with a strong internal frame that is crafted from solid Poplar/Gum and Super wood. The seats are supported by high quality S Springs that add to the retention of the shape of the cushions and add extra support while you enjoy hours of relaxation with your family. Each seat has a weight guarantee of up to 136kg per seat.
Leather Gallery has expertly formulated a maintenance products range
that allows you to maintain your Carolina leather sofa suite, and ensure that it stays looking and feeling soft and supple. The Leather Gallery UV Leather Conditioner is formulated to give the leather of your Carolina Leather Sofa a soft, supple look. It works to enhance and preserve the surface of the leather furniture while maintaining its texture and giving it a shiny finish. The Leather Gallery Leather Cleaner is formulated to clean and brighten the appearance of your Leather Gallery leather furniture. Developed to safely clean your leather sofa, the Leather Gallery Leather Cleaner removes both water-based and oil-based stains, to help keep your leather sofa looking brand new, even after many years. How we style the Carolina leather lounge suite
The Carolina leather three-seater and two-seater sofas make the perfect lounge suite for your living room. The luxuriously soft and plush upholstery and deep seating creates a living room suite that is built for royalty. Featuring elegant, traditional styling that seamlessly fits in with any interior styling.
The Carolina lounge suite
was crafted with a timeless design in mind, making it perfect for living rooms that feature classic, traditional furniture and a simple aesthetic. The Carolina leather sofa set is available in a variety of rich leather colours, allowing you to customise this sofa suite to suite the colour palette of your lounge and truly make the Carolina your own. This leather suite looks stunning when styled with our range of Leather Gallery home décor items as well as our current collection of carpets and scatter cushions.
