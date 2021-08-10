TFG keeps celebrations local this Women's Day

Leading fashion and lifestyle retailer TFG celebrates this Women's month through a series of locally-led brand campaigns to empower and uplift the organisations' female employees and customers.
This Women’s Day, TFG pays homage to the many South African women who fought for our freedom and justice. We also honour the women in our communities who are continuing the legacy today. From employees to local designers, suppliers and customers, TFG thanks these trailblazers for leading the way. Who is S.H.E?
S.H.E is an inclusive campaign focussed on honouring everyday role models, both myTFGrewards members and TFG employees. These unsung heroes are nominated for their resilience, paving the way for others and embodying the acronym S.H.E (Strong, Heard and Empowered).
myTFGrewards have partnered with School-Days® who are on a quest to educate our nation. Three lucky nominees stand a chance to win School Days Edu-Time points to the value of R15,000 each to redeem at any registered South African institution of their choice, affording winners the opportunity to either further their education or to upskill.
to watch the inspirational video celebrating the TFG “SHEs”.Foschini x Spokenpriestess
Foschini has partnered with local Afrobeats DJ Spokenpriestess in celebration of ‘Rotation Shemix’. This song is a Pan-African collaboration with women from different walks of life across the continent and a celebration of black girl magic and the power of collaboration amongst women.
For Women’s Day, Foschini has released a limited-edition t-shirt dedicated to all the women who are making things happen in their respective lives and careers.
R50 of each limited edition t-shirt sold will be donated to the Frieda Hartley shelter for women and children to honour the tireless work they do to protect and empower women in difficult times.
Shop the Limited edition t-shirt at www.foschini.co.zaThe Fix I AM, WE ARE Collection
In celebration of Women’s Day, local fast fashion value outlet, The FIX, has launched the I AM, WE ARE tees collection featuring illustrations of some of The FIX’s employees.
The brand has launched a 100% sustainable range consistent with the retailer’s #dowhatsright purpose. The range is locally manufactured by TFG Prestige Caledon; each garment is made up of 40% recycled polyester chips and 60% fabric waste.
The I AM, WE ARE range is another example of TFG’s Quick Response Manufacturing innovation. Using the best of class manufacturing technology to create shorter lead times is a strategic advantage for the Group. Lead times have been reduced from 150-180 days to an average of 52 days.
Shop the tees from mid-August at www.thefix.co.za
