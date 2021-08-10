TFG keeps celebrations local this Women's Day

Fashion & Homeware Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

#WomensMonth

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • Caltex rebrands to Astron Energy
    Astron Energy has announced the details of rebranding Caltex stations across South Africa and Botswana.
  • Telkom announces a new CEO
    Telkom has announced that Serame Taukobong, the company's current CEO of the Telkom Consumer Business and a group executive committee member, has been appointed as its new group CEO, effective 1 October. Taukobong will take up the position on 1 July 2022.
  • #WomensMonth: Merlin Norman of Ackermans, marketing maven and mentor
    Merlin Norman has steered the marketing of big-name brands at some of South Africa's premier retail and FMCG companies - among them Rhodes Food Group, Pioneer Foods, Woolworths and TFG. By Lauren Hartzenberg
  • TikTok launches Spark Ads
    Having recently launched TikTok For Business in South Africa, the popular entertainment platform is now taking its offerings a step further with the introduction of Spark Ads. Adding weight to the current belief that creator content is one of the biggest draws for consumers today, TikTok is aiming to empower brands to team up with TikTok content that is already trending.
  • #WomensMonth: Kate Elliott, Right 2 Repair South Africa's newly-appointed CEO
    We are celebrating Women's Month this August at Bizcommunity by bringing to light influential women in different industries. One person that deservedly fits the bill in the automotive industry is Kate Elliott, the recently appointed CEO of Right 2 Repair South Africa (R2RSA). By Imran Salie
  • How to sell ugly
    So the news from the 'fashion' industry is that Crocs are making a very strong comeback. By Jonathan Cherry
Show more

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

TFG keeps celebrations local this Women's Day

10 Aug 2021
Issued by: TFG (The Foschini Group)
Leading fashion and lifestyle retailer TFG celebrates this Women's month through a series of locally-led brand campaigns to empower and uplift the organisations' female employees and customers.

This Women’s Day, TFG pays homage to the many South African women who fought for our freedom and justice. We also honour the women in our communities who are continuing the legacy today. From employees to local designers, suppliers and customers, TFG thanks these trailblazers for leading the way.


Who is S.H.E?

S.H.E is an inclusive campaign focussed on honouring everyday role models, both myTFGrewards members and TFG employees. These unsung heroes are nominated for their resilience, paving the way for others and embodying the acronym S.H.E (Strong, Heard and Empowered).

myTFGrewards have partnered with School-Days® who are on a quest to educate our nation. Three lucky nominees stand a chance to win School Days Edu-Time points to the value of R15,000 each to redeem at any registered South African institution of their choice, affording winners the opportunity to either further their education or to upskill.

Click here to watch the inspirational video celebrating the TFG “SHEs”.


Foschini x Spokenpriestess

Foschini has partnered with local Afrobeats DJ Spokenpriestess in celebration of ‘Rotation Shemix’. This song is a Pan-African collaboration with women from different walks of life across the continent and a celebration of black girl magic and the power of collaboration amongst women.

For Women’s Day, Foschini has released a limited-edition t-shirt dedicated to all the women who are making things happen in their respective lives and careers.

R50 of each limited edition t-shirt sold will be donated to the Frieda Hartley shelter for women and children to honour the tireless work they do to protect and empower women in difficult times.

Shop the Limited edition t-shirt at www.foschini.co.za


The Fix I AM, WE ARE Collection

In celebration of Women’s Day, local fast fashion value outlet, The FIX, has launched the I AM, WE ARE tees collection featuring illustrations of some of The FIX’s employees.

The brand has launched a 100% sustainable range consistent with the retailer’s #dowhatsright purpose. The range is locally manufactured by TFG Prestige Caledon; each garment is made up of 40% recycled polyester chips and 60% fabric waste.

The I AM, WE ARE range is another example of TFG’s Quick Response Manufacturing innovation. Using the best of class manufacturing technology to create shorter lead times is a strategic advantage for the Group. Lead times have been reduced from 150-180 days to an average of 52 days.

Shop the tees from mid-August at www.thefix.co.za.



TFG (The Foschini Group)
TFG (The Foschini Group)'s vision is to be the leading fashion lifestyle retailer in Africa whilst growing our international footprint. TFG houses our 31 leading retail brands with over 4 300 outlets.
Comment

News


Show more
Let's do Biz