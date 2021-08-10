Leather Gallery opens 2 new furniture stores in Gauteng

Leather Gallery
is fondly known as the home of leather furniture and has focused closely on a few magnificent sofa ranges that are expertly crafted from the finest, genuine local and imported leathers. Leather Gallery values quality and offers an Authenticity Certificate guaranteeing the type of leather used, as well as the frame and mechanisms.
Over the past 16 years, Leather Gallery furniture stores have gone from strength to strength, we have been focused on bringing you, our customer, the best and most stylish home furniture and home décor. Our mission is to keep growing from strength to strength and to allow our customers to be able to visit our showrooms throughout the country as we grow our brand.
We are thrilled to announce the grand opening of two brand new furniture stores in Gauteng:Leather Gallery Furniture Shop now open in Kolonnade
Investing in your furniture no longer means you have to restrict your décor styling to one particular aesthetic to suit a bold, unique furniture piece...
Leather Gallery 3 days ago
Leather Gallery has expanded our current footprint in the Pretoria area by opening a showroom at Kolonnade Mall in Pretoria
. If you are in the Pretoria area and are shopping for premium quality home furniture, come and have a look at our latest furniture shop. We have a wide range of leather and fabric couches, dining room tables, coffee tables and home décor accessories for sale.Leather Gallery Furniture Shop now open in Boksburg
Our exclusive range of home furniture is now available to purchase or order from our new furniture store located in Boksburg. The Leather Gallery Boksburg showroom is located at the East Rand Retail Park
, come say ‘hi’ enjoy a cup of coffee and let us help you make your dream home furniture yours!
If you are looking for premium quality home furniture, look no further, we have 14 furniture shops nationwide
, you can view our entire range of home furniture and décor accessories online!
Read more about the two new Leather Gallery stores that are now officially open here