How to style your side table

Fashion & Homeware Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko to step down
    Telkom has announced that its CEO and executive director Sipho Maseko will step down on 30 June 2022. The telecoms company said the process to appoint a successor is well underway and a designated group CEO will be announced in the not too distant future.
  • #BehindtheBrandManager: Meet Tamsin Darroch of Kellogg's South Africa
    Few food brands have the historical connection with consumers around the world as Kellogg's does, having held meaning at the breakfast table for over a century. By Lauren Hartzenberg
  • How cooking oil brought a moment of joy during a dreadful week
    It is possible that cooking oil prevented more looting in South Africa in the last week than the president, the ANC, the intelligence community, the army and the police combined. This, without question, says something about the versatility of the product. It says even more about the state of the state. When you are shown up by canola, you might want to revisit your strategy. By Howard Feldman
  • Park Advertising launches digital performance unit, Lucid Media
    Performance Media across Search, Social and Programmatic platforms is the single fastest growing area of digital media in South Africa. Combine that with the detailed analysis of campaign management, tagging and ad operations, and it becomes apparent that these highly specialist functions require a highly specialised unit.
  • Transnet hit by cyberattack - Operations disrupted nationwide
    The Transnet Port Terminals website has been hacked, implying that all companies under Transnet have been affected. All Transnet websites were down at the time when reporting was done for this SA Trucker article. The publication cited sources who requested to remain anonymous because they are not allowed to speak to the media.
  • Business unusual for small enterprises on the road to recovery
    The Covid-19 pandemic has hit South Africa's small business sector hard and there are grim statistics to bear this out. Those statistics will not be repeated here. After all, if you are a small business owner setting out on the road to recovery, the last thing you probably want is more details of the toll the pandemic has taken on small enterprises. Far more useful would be some good, solid tips on how to build back better after any business setbacks. By Ameen Hassen
Show more

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

How to style your side table

26 Jul 2021
Issued by: Leather Gallery
When it comes to living room furniture, the coffee table gets all the glory. Aside from the couch or sofa suite, it's one of the first items people look to purchase when they're setting up a house for the first time or upgrading from the hand-me-downs of college days past. It's easy to understand how the much smaller side table might be easily overlooked, but we'd argue that it's just as important a player. These flexible pieces of furniture offer a place to set a drink, provide storage and, depending on the style of the table, pinch hit as an extra seat or a mini-bar.

Even if your side table isn’t front and center, it’s still worth taking the time to style it like you would your coffee table to create a balanced space that reflects your personality.

Lighting

Shed some light on it. Side tables are a great place for displaying other elements in your design. Introduce much-needed accent lighting while displaying a gorgeous lamp that brings a colour pop or a shapely design to your décor.

The Jennifer Table Lamp is the perfect way to shine some light and make a bold statement at the same time. Its golden stem paired with the marble base are the perfect pair and fit right in on any side table or desk. The design and style of the Jennifer Table Lamp will perfectly complement any home office or living room. The marble base adds height to the warm glow created. Creating various light sources in your home décor is key to creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. The Jennifer Table Lamp will help create layers of light in a stylish way.

A favourite treasure

Put your favourite things on display. Unique accessories, such as a beautiful bowl or dish, a found piece of coral, a special trinket or a hand-to-have-it tray, are what make a space your own.

Functional and decorative, the Sadie Swirl Tray is perfect for any contemporary modern living space. Stylishly serve your guests drinks and snacks with the Sadie Swirl Tray. This swirl tray is the perfect way of incorporating a fun pop of colour into your living room. The hues of blue and gold create the perfect marble effect. This swirl tray is beautifully rounded off with an iron edge and two sturdy handles on either side making it easy to serve your guests in style.

A little ambiance

A scented candle in your signature scent adds instant ambiance, as does a pretty bowl of flowers.  And if you’re not up to the task of gathering fresh-cut flowers, faux florals or greenery work just as well for year-round colour.

Décor meets function in your Pompeii Soy Wax candle, not only does it serve as a beautiful decorative piece, it can be used as a light source when needed. Paired with a scented candle this lovely wax candle would complete any space in your home. Style this wax candle with the lid on as a décor item, or remove the lid and use it as a candle.

A basket or dish

The key to maximising style is minimising clutter. Our go-to strategy for keeping it clean is setting out an attractive basket or dish on or under a side table to collect the odds and ends. Now you can keep remotes and reading glasses tucked away while you aren’t using them.

The Natural Jute Baskets are perfect for storing your throws, pillows and even as homes for your indoor plants. Weaved from chunky seagrass, the Natural Jute Baskets adds a soft, natural touch to your room. The Natural Jute Basket is the perfect décor accessory for a coastal styled home. The woven handles make it perfect for moving around and styling in different rooms in your home. Place the Natural Jute Baskets filled with throws next to your recliner suite to have your throws handy for cooler days.

Your ultimate guide to purchasing bedroom furniture

Your bedroom is the one room in your home where you spend most of your time, it is intended to be a peaceful sanctuary of rest and relaxation...

Issued by Leather Gallery 19 Jul 2021



Leather Gallery
Visit any one of our showrooms to experience the beauty and comfort of our premium furniture or have a consultation to make your dream furniture a reality.
Comment

Related

Leather GalleryYour ultimate guide to purchasing bedroom furniture19 Jul 2021
Leather GalleryRugs in the dining room: Our guide to the do's and don'ts12 Jul 2021
Leather GalleryHow to mix leather and fabric furniture6 Jul 2021
Leather GalleryHow can you tell if leather is good quality?3 Jun 2021
Leather GalleryHow long should a leather couch last?2 Jun 2021
Leather GalleryWhat you need to consider before buying a leather couch3 May 2021
Leather GalleryWhat are the top upholstery options for pet owners?29 Mar 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz