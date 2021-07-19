Your ultimate guide to purchasing bedroom furniture

Your bedroom is the one room in your home where you spend most of your time, it is intended to be a peaceful sanctuary of rest and relaxation. Bedrooms are typically the most neglected room in the house. With that being said, trends are changing and we are starting to realise the importance of our bedroom suites, and how much we need this area of our home to be a retreat for mind, body, and soul. Our bedroom sets are our charging stations where we go to reboot after a long, draining week at work, your bedroom should be a luxury retreat, that you look forward to everyday.

There are not many areas in the home that are as versatile as our bedrooms are. Our bedrooms are where we spend our most intimate, quiet moments, unplugged and away from the world. And as much as we try not to, we might be guilty of snacking, working, or binge-watching movies and TV series from the comfort of our sheets.When choosing bedroom furniture, the first step is to decide on the overall style and aesthetic you want to create in the room. This will give you a good idea of the types of pieces you like, the colour schemes that stand out to you, and the styles of furniture you enjoy.First and foremost, check the dimensions of the bedroom furniture you are looking at to ensure they are the best size for your bedroom. You will want to make sure there is ample room to move around the bedroom furniture you choose, so be careful to ensure the pieces you choose aren’t too large for the room.Then, make sure the pieces you are considering work well together, and fit into your overall design theme. It always good to know what bedroom furniture is made of, and not just the coverings or finishes. For example, to ensure the pieces you choose will stand the test of time, it pays to understand what the frame, springs, legs or bases are made of, if there is a warranty and any maintenance requirements. When you are shopping around for bedroom furniture, it is a good idea to ask the sales person what types of materials are used to make the specific furniture.The first thing to consider is space. What are the ideal dimensions for the bed? If space is limited, measure the diameter of the wall where the bed frame will be placed, remembering to leave enough room for bedside tables. Height can also be an important consideration if the bedroom in question has a sloping roof, or there is a window above the bed. At Leather Gallery, our besets are available as 3-piece sets which include a bed, and two bedside tables, if you have a larger bedroom, our 5-piece bedroom sets might be ideal for the space. Our five-piece bedroom sets include a bed, two bedside pedestals as well as a dresser and mirror.The next thing to consider is functionality. Do you want to incorporate under-bed storage? Is the bed intended for a child’s room, and if so, do you want the option for a roll out bed underneath? If the bed is intended for a spare room, is a traditional bed the best option or would a sleeper couch work better?Once you have the functional and dimensional requirements clear, it’s time to get creative. Whether it’s a bold, statement piece, an elegant contemporary bed frame or a more traditional style, the perfect bed will depend on your preferences, budget, style and design ambitions.