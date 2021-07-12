Fashion & Homeware Company news South Africa

Rugs in the dining room: Our guide to the do's and don'ts

12 Jul 2021
Issued by: Leather Gallery
To add a rug in the dining room or not is a hot debate in the interior design industry. There are many that swear by it and see it as a non-negotiable, while there are others that believe there is nothing worse than having a carpet in a dining room to collect crumbs and small titbits that fall of the dining room table at meal times.
 
What are the pros and cons of having a rug in the dining room

The pros

Adding a rug to your dining room is the best way to define the space if your home has an open plan setting, and creates a distinct zone in the space. Additionally, adding an eye-catching rug in the dining room adds a pop of personality to the space, as well as some colour and texture. By placing a rug in the dining room, it softens the space and can protect your floor from being scratched or damaged by people moving their chairs in and out.

The cons

While having a rug in the dining room has some positives, it also has some negatives. It may seem like an obvious negative, but having a rug in the dining room means it is more prone to getting ruined and stained by spills from food and drinks. The rug may also become flattened by the weight and pressure of the dining room chairs and dining room table when occupied, this will lead to the rug having flat spots.

A few tips and considerations for when choosing a dining room rug

Always start with size

When selecting a rug for your dining room, the first thing to consider is the size of the rug. It is important to ensure that the rug is large enough that when you push your chair in and out, the legs do not get caught on the edge of the rug.

An easy way to fit your rug size to your dining table size and dining room size is to have a rug that has approximately 30-40cm clearance on all sides of the dining table. This allows for your dining room table set to be grounded and a designated zone to be created, while not overwhelming the space and throwing off the balance of the room.

Think about the shape of the rug

The next thing to consider after the size of the rug, is the shape of the rug. If your dining room table is rectangular it will look best when paired with a rug that mirrors that shape, therefore a rectangular rug is often best. If your dining room table is round you have many more options – rectangular, round or even an organic shaped rug.

Round and organic shaped rugs often look better best when placed in areas of the home that are an awkward shape or location, such as in an open living space or corner of a room. Round or organic shaped rugs help to anchor the dining set without interrupting the flow of the room.

Our dining table rug size and shape guide

Materials are key

Just like any room in your home, keeping it clean and hygienic is vital. We recommend that you avoid materials that are made with precious materials such as silk, fur or natural hides as they are extremely delicate and very difficult to keep clean and maintain. An excellent alternative is to opt for an indoor-outdoor rug as they have been specifically crafted to be able to withstand harsh weather conditions – making them very durable and resistant to stains and spills that come with dinner time.

How to mix leather and fabric furniture

Mixing leather and fabric sofas across your layout is a perfect way to inject warmth and character into your living room...

Issued by Leather Gallery 6 Jul 2021


Opt for a low pile rug

While we absolutely adore textured and thick piled rugs, they are not suited for spaces such as the dining room where they are exposed to crumbs, stains and spills which they end up hiding and absorbing. We suggest that you opt for a lie pile rug such as a flatweave or even a looped-weave rug as they are tightly woven, making them ideal for the dining room.

Leather Gallery
Visit any one of our showrooms to experience the beauty and comfort of our premium furniture or have a consultation to make your dream furniture a reality.
