Rugs in the dining room: Our guide to the do's and don'ts

What are the pros and cons of having a rug in the dining room? The pros
Adding a rug
to your dining room is the best way to define the space if your home has an open plan setting, and creates a distinct zone in the space. Additionally, adding an eye-catching rug
in the dining room adds a pop of personality to the space, as well as some colour and texture. By placing a rug
in the dining room, it softens the space and can protect your floor from being scratched or damaged by people moving their chairs in and out.The cons
While having a rug
in the dining room has some positives, it also has some negatives. It may seem like an obvious negative, but having a rug
in the dining room means it is more prone to getting ruined and stained by spills from food and drinks. The rug
may also become flattened by the weight and pressure of the dining room chairs and dining room table when occupied, this will lead to the rug having flat spots.A few tips and considerations for when choosing a dining room rugAlways start with size
When selecting a rug
for your dining room
, the first thing to consider is the size of the rug. It is important to ensure that the rug
is large enough that when you push your chair in and out, the legs do not get caught on the edge of the rug
.
An easy way to fit your rug
size to your dining table size and dining room size is to have a rug
that has approximately 30-40cm clearance on all sides of the dining table. This allows for your dining room table set to be grounded and a designated zone to be created, while not overwhelming the space and throwing off the balance of the room.Think about the shape of the rug
The next thing to consider after the size of the rug
, is the shape of the rug
. If your dining room table is rectangular it will look best when paired with a rug that mirrors that shape, therefore a rectangular rug is often best. If your dining room table is round you have many more options – rectangular, round or even an organic shaped rug.
Round and organic shaped rugs
often look better best when placed in areas of the home that are an awkward shape or location, such as in an open living space or corner of a room. Round or organic shaped rugs
help to anchor the dining set without interrupting the flow of the room.Our dining table rug size and shape guideMaterials are key
Just like any room in your home, keeping it clean and hygienic is vital. We recommend that you avoid materials that are made with precious materials such as silk, fur or natural hides as they are extremely delicate and very difficult to keep clean and maintain. An excellent alternative is to opt for an indoor-outdoor rug
as they have been specifically crafted to be able to withstand harsh weather conditions – making them very durable and resistant to stains and spills that come with dinner time.
Opt for a low pile rug
While we absolutely adore textured and thick piled rugs
, they are not suited for spaces such as the dining room
where they are exposed to crumbs, stains and spills which they end up hiding and absorbing. We suggest that you opt for a lie pile rug
such as a flatweave or even a looped-weave rug as they are tightly woven, making them ideal for the dining room
.