  Kantar announces South Africa's Top 20 Best Liked Ads for 2020
    Kantar's Best Liked Ads celebrates South Africa's favourite TV commercials. These are the ads that have been rated as the best liked by the South African audience, whom we believe to be the most important critic - the person who, ultimately, chooses to buy your brand or not. Issued by Kantar
  Ivermectin: balance of evidence shows no benefit against Covid-19
    Ivermectin has been touted as the wonder drug solution to the Covid-19 crisis. Several trials have suggested it may have some benefit. But the largest trial yet comparing ivermectin to placebo was published on Friday. It found no statistically significant benefit from ivermectin but possible harm from the drug. By Nathan Geffen & Elsabé Brits
  #BehindtheMask: Nedbank IMC speaker Khensani Nobanda
    Khensani Nobanda, group executive Marketing and Corporate Affairs at Nedbank (the IMC's naming sponsor) is going to be in conversation with group CEO Mike Brown, discussing how to ensure your CEO doesn't see marketing as an indecent proposal. "I think it's a key topic because a lot of times marketing is looked at as a cost centre versus an investment for the growth of an organisation. It's going to be interesting to hear Mike's view on this!" By Jessica Tennant
How to effectively use rugs in your home

9 Jul 2021
Issued by: SA Shares
For centuries, rugs have adorned homes around the world, no matter the size, the location or the materials and, today, still form a fundamental part of the home décor category. When planning the décor of your room, one seldom stops and thinks why we place rugs the way we do, but chatting the team from Dial A Rug, it has become very clear to us that one should be taking more time to plan as to the location of rugs in the home, and what it can do for the space as a whole.

Just like you would plan your perfect outfit, right down to your shoes, handbag and accessories to ensure a polished look, so should such consideration be given to the placement of rugs in our homes. There are of course many reasons why we use rugs in our home, and here are some tips from the Dial A Rug Team.

A visual welcome 

From the moment you, or a guest, arrives at your home, the space should be welcoming and warm, yet this seems to be an area that most people neglect in their homes, as they try to draw the eye into other, better decorated rooms. If you think about it, most entryways are tiled or wooden, and by simply adding a rug to your hallway, you’ll be able to create a more grand and inviting reception area, and set the tone for the rest of the home. Whether you choose a neutral runner, or something with a bold and funky pattern, you create the visual journey from your first step. 

Demarcating a zone

The current home trend, of open-plan living, has removed previously demarcated areas, and can create a scenario where your décor seems less planned and more haphazard than you intended, and this is where rug placement can be the lifesaver. Adding a rug to an area will aid in showing that area as one zone in your home, and without boxy walls, can create the desired living room or dining room node. The rug placement will also assist in absorbing sound, which in an open plan area can become quite loud. 

Creating a feature

You don’t have to have an expensive Persian rug in your home to create a feature area. A simple round rug in a reading zone or a decorative rug in your living room area that is bolder than the rest of your palette choice can go a long way to creating a feature in your room. This also applies to outdoor areas, where a bold, pattern rug can transform a boring area into a more vibey space that you’ll want to use more often. Layering different rugs can also create a great feature in your home, but just be careful not to create a tripping hazard.  

Connecting your décor

Perhaps the most practical reason we all bring rugs into our homes, is to complete our desired décor aesthetic. Through strategic placement, you effectively frame a room, by creating a feature or pulling the various décor elements you have in the room together. Either way, it really doesn’t matter. The choice of style and design is really up to your own individual taste and desires for the final product.

Dial A Rug prides itself in having rugs for sale for every room in your home, and at prices that you can afford. Visit their website today and find the perfect rug at the perfect price.

SA Shares
SA Shares is an independent brokerage and news platform operating in South Africa.
