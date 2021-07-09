How to effectively use rugs in your home

For centuries, rugs have adorned homes around the world, no matter the size, the location or the materials and, today, still form a fundamental part of the home décor category. When planning the décor of your room, one seldom stops and thinks why we place rugs the way we do, but chatting the team from Dial A Rug, it has become very clear to us that one should be taking more time to plan as to the location of rugs in the home, and what it can do for the space as a whole.