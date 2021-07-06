How to mix leather and fabric furniture

Mixing leather and fabric sofas across your layout is a perfect way to inject warmth and character into your living room. With plenty of versatile options, you can choose between coordinated or contrasting colours and textures to create a look that suits your taste and lifestyle.

There is no decorating "rule" that says you cannot mix leather and fabric furniture in one room. Doing so can add textural interest. Leather and fabric furniture pieces often mix well, as long as you keep a few principles in mind.One key to using both leather and fabric furniture items in your home is proportion. As long as your leather and fabric furniture pieces are of roughly the same proportion, the combination will work well. However, a leather couch on a thick wooden frame and delicate fabric chairs with narrow legs will not look great together, it might just ruin your entire space.In instances where one colour is more dominant between your leather and fabric sofas and chairs, you can restore balance and proportion using accessories and soft furnishings around your living room. In a living room that features a grey fabric couch as the centrepiece alongside a coloured leather occasional chair, try bringing subtle hints of coordinating colours into the room using pillows, throws or a rug.If you have a three-seater leather couch in your living room, lighten up the look with occasional chairs featuring fabric upholstery. The fabric occasional chairs will provide a soft contrast to the leather couch and will keep the room balanced. While a leather couch can give the space a sophisticated style, fabric occasional chairs will lend a warm touch. Add the same fabric scatter cushions on your leather couch and this will tie the whole look beautifully.The next thing to consider when mixing leather and fabric furniture is colour. A leather couch in a neutral colour such as black, brown or white can generally blend with any colour fabric furniture piece. However, you will have to be careful with a leather furniture piece in a more unusual colour, such as a red or blue. Your fabric furniture should carry a touch of that colour in its pattern in order to mix well. Alternatively you can use a fabric occasional chair paired with a traditional brown leather couch to add a pop of colour as well as create a wow effect and a focal point to which your eye is naturally drawn towards.Colour is key when mixing up leather and fabric furniture. Most leather sofas tend to be neutral colours such as black, brown, or cream, which can blend well with fabric sofas or chairs in complementary shades. On the other hand, if your leather sofa happens to be a more striking shade, select fabric furniture in a subtle, coordinating hue, to help balance out the effect.Use leather and fabric furniture pieces that are similar in style. For example, if you have a sleek, ultra-modern leather sofa, pair it with a modern-style fabric piece, not an old-fashioned wing-back chair. If your furniture pieces share the same style, mixing leather and fabric won't be a problem. Leather sofas are a classic furniture piece and have always been connected with style and luxury. You’ll find breath taking pieces that are timelessly classic and those that are edgy and modern. Fabric upholstery, on the other hand, exudes comfort, warmth and a homely feeling. Leather and fabric combination thus offers the ultimate comfort and style in your living room.Arrange your leather and fabric furniture items in an aesthetically pleasing pattern. Place the leather couch in the centre of the room or against a wall and set a fabric-covered chair on either side of it to balance out the look while your luxurious leather couch takes centre stage.Enhance the space between the couch and chairs with coordinating decor items and textiles. Place a large, plush rug on the floor. Decorate a coffee table with items such as a vase filled with flowers that matches the chairs' fabric.It’s important to keep the shape and size of your couches similar, as one oversized leather three-seater and one tiny 2-seater fabric sofa will not create an ultra-stylish look, the idea is to make them look as though they belong together. This is also the case for colours. Even though the colours can be different, try and keep shades and tones consistent. For example, if you have a square black leather couch with chrome feet, don’t match it with a round floral fabric sofa with wooden feet.If you’re not quite ready to take the plunge into the world of mixing leather and fabric sofas, then try adding a single leather (if you have a fabric sofa) or fabric chair (if you have a leather sofa) accessorised with a throw or pillow to slowly inject a bit of this trend into your home.