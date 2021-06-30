The Fix Changes* the face of fashion with launch of local 100% sustainable range

Local fast fashion value outlet The Fix has launched a 100% sustainable range consistent with the retailer's #dowhatsright purpose. Locally designed and manufactured by TFG Prestige Caledon, each garment is made up of 40% recycled polyester chips and 60% fabric waste.
“Our Changes* range is a self-fulfilling prophecy. The Fix is known to push boundaries in fashion and with the causes they support. Like our customers, we knew that the next step needed to be bigger, bolder and immediate. Working with TFG Design and Manufacturing, together we designed and manufactured the range,” said TFG group director Stuart Baird.
The Fix Changes* range is another example of TFG’s quick response manufacturing innovation. Using the best of class manufacturing technology to create shorter lead times is a strategic advantage for the group. Lead times have been reduced from 150-180 days to an average of 52 days.
Shop the Fix *Changes range online
and store starting at R99,99.
With 29 retail brands that trade in fashion, value, jewellery, accessories, sporting apparel, cellular, homeware and furniture, TFG is one of the leading retail groups in South Africa. Besides South Africa, TFG Africa also has a presence in Botswana, Zambia, Namibia, Lesotho and Eswatini through various retail brands. TFG first entered the UK market through the acquisition of the premium womenswear brand Phase Eight in 2015, followed by the acquisition of Whistles in 2016 and Hobbs in 2017. TFG’s presence in the Australian market was strengthened through its acquisition in July 2017 of Retail Apparel Group Pty Ltd (RAG), a leading Australian menswear apparel retailer. TFG’s vision is to be the leading fashion lifestyle retailer in Africa whilst growing its international footprint. TFG has over 4,300 outlets in 26 countries, and employs more than 34,500 people with over 26,3 million customers (RSA).
