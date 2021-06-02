Fashion & Homeware Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

How long should a leather couch last?

2 Jun 2021
Issued by: Leather Gallery
When deciding to purchase a new couch, a big part of the buying decision comes down to the longevity of the couch. Leather sofas last much longer than typical fabric couches but, in reality, there are many variables to consider.

Leather couches, leather sofa suites and leather recliners are a classic addition to any home, in particular your living room. They’ve been used through the centuries and remain a popular choice. This is no surprise considering the amount of style and comfort that leather sofas bring into a living room.

Leather sofas can last anywhere from five years to a lifetime. The amount of time that your couch will last depends on a few factors such as the type and quality of the leather used to craft the leather furniture piece as well as how it is cared for and maintained.

What you need to consider before buying a leather couch

There is nothing quite as luxurious and timelessly appealing as a genuine leather lounge suite...

3 May 2021


Quality is king

The old saying 'you get what you pay for' couldn't be more relevant in the world of leather furniture. When you are shopping for leather furniture, you do not want to sacrifice the quality for the price. While there are some cheap leather couches available, genuine leather couches will not peel or crack. Leather Gallery prides itself on providing customers with the finest quality leather couches, recliners and lounge suites, our genuine leather furniture will only increase in comfort as years pass by.

Faux or real

Leather furniture is very durable and lasts roughly 15 to 20 years compared with the average lifespan of a fabric couch which is about five years. The quality of the leather couch you purchase is the most important factor in determining longevity. Higher quality top grain leather furniture can often last in excess of 25 years. However, some cheaper leather couches, especially couches upholstered in faux leather will fall apart within only a few years following the purchase.

The lifespan of your leather couch is dependent on the type of leather you purchased. You always want to choose genuine leather home furniture. Faux leather, also referred to as vegan leather or pleather, will not last. These types of leather have been made from vinyl – which is composed of plastics. Genuine leather is made from animal hide and skins. If you are looking for a leather couch that will withstand the test of time, you might want to forgo cheap leather couches and consider a genuine leather sofa. All leather couches, leather recliners. Leather sofa suites, leather dining chairs and leather occasional chairs purchased from one of our furniture stores are issued with a certificate of authenticity, providing you with peace of mind that your furniture item is indeed genuine leather.

Cleaning and care

Another consideration is how well your leather products are taken care of. Wear and tear is to be expected, especially if you have children or pets. However, if you clean spills immediately with a damp cloth, your leather pieces can be preserved forever. Leather furniture has similar properties to our own skin, therefore, it is important to treat your leather furniture with furniture care products.

Our Leather Gallery Leather Cleaner has been formulated to remove water-based, as well as oil-based stains from your leather couch and other leather home furniture. The Leather Gallery Leather Cleaner works to remove stains and brighten the surface of your leather sofa suite as well as other leather home furniture. All of our Leather Gallery maintenance products have been formulated in a unique way to ensure that they are environmentally safe and sustainable. We recommend using our Leather Cleaner to ensure all your leather furniture is in the best possible condition.

Buy from a reputable furniture store

Remember that leather is only one part of the equation to having a leather home furniture piece that lasts. Typically, you want to buy a leather couch from a reputable furniture store that prides itself on quality craftsmanship. Some cheap leather couches might look great but under the surface, they may have cut corners (and materials) in order to produce the couch at a lower cost.

If you are in the market for a new piece of leather furniture for your home, remember that quality is the key to having leather furniture that lasts.

