What are the top upholstery options for pet owners?

29 Mar 2021
Issued by: Leather Gallery
Even if you have the best of intentions, pets have a way of breaking the careful rules you lay out for them. Plenty of dog and cat owners who swore they'd never allow animals on the couch have reluctantly given up their favourite spots for four-legged friends.

All dogs are individuals, and some cause more serious furniture damage than others. And while dogs occasionally invent new and innovative ways to destroy your couch or favourite recliner, most will inflict damage in a few common ways, we suggest using considering the following when purchasing furniture.

As few seams as possible

When dogs decide to chew on fabric-covered items like your furniture, they often start at a seam or corner. All furniture upholsteries will have seams but avoid those that have unnecessary seams included for aesthetic purposes. This will likely reduce your dog’s desire to chew a bit.


Tight weave fabrics


The tighter the fabric weave of your couch, the less likely it is to catch on your pet’s claws. Canvas, denim, and man-made microfiber couches are great ideas for dog and cat owners. Look for darker colours that don’t show dirt, hair or stains as easily, or better yet, pick a fabric that matches your pet so the hair won’t stand out at all.

Although synthetic fabric might not be your first choice aesthetically, they are as close to pet proof as you are going to get. This is because synthetic fabrics are more durable than natural fabrics, they also don’t show scratch marks so easily. Cleaning also becomes a breeze as most synthetic fabrics can be cleaned with a mixture of soap and water.

Leather is king

Leather is another good choice for pet owners as it doesn’t attract per hairs, it is stain resistant as well as doesn’t trap odours. Ask any veteran pet owner and no doubt you’ll hear the same suggestion echoed over and over: Leather is the best upholstery choice when you have animals living in your home. It’s durable, it won’t snag claws, it wipes clean with a damp cloth, and depending on the type you choose, a little wear and tear adds to the distressed aesthetic.

It’s important to make sure you’re choosing genuine leather rather than synthetic leather if you want to reap all the benefits. It might be a bit pricier, but you won’t have to replace it as often.


Rule of thumb

As a general rule for choosing pet-friendly fabrics, look for something with a tight weave. Patterns, textures, and darker colours help hide pet hair and dirt until you have a chance to clean. If you have a pet with white hair, a lighter fabric will be a better choice in this instance. Keep in mind that chenille, velvet, silk, and tweed are all fabrics you should avoid when shopping for pet-friendly furniture.

https://leathergallery.co.za/blogs/news/top-upholstery-for-pet-owners


Leather Gallery
Visit any one of our showrooms to experience the beauty and comfort of our premium furniture or have a consultation to make your dream furniture a reality.
