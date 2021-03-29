What are the top upholstery options for pet owners?

There are many aspects to the Henley Executive MBA that make it stand out from every other MBA programme offered on the continent, not least the fact that it is the only international MBA offered in South Africa. But there are two other aspects that are extremely close to Henley Africa dean and director Jon Foster-Pedley's heart: serving the community and active learning.Issued byHenley Business School
In a recent case where a claimant for damages sought to prevent the disclosure of her medical records, the rules of court were found to override other legislation relating to confidentiality of personal information.
Even if you have the best of intentions, pets have a way of breaking the careful rules you lay out for them. Plenty of dog and cat owners who swore they'd never allow animals on the couch have reluctantly given up their favourite spots for four-legged friends.
All dogs are individuals, and some cause more serious furniture damage than others. And while dogs occasionally invent new and innovative ways to destroy your couch or favourite recliner, most will inflict damage in a few common ways, we suggest using considering the following when purchasing furniture.
As few seams as possible
When dogs decide to chew on fabric-covered items like your furniture, they often start at a seam or corner. All furniture upholsteries will have seams but avoid those that have unnecessary seams included for aesthetic purposes. This will likely reduce your dog’s desire to chew a bit.
Tight weave fabrics
The tighter the fabric weave of your couch, the less likely it is to catch on your pet’s claws. Canvas, denim, and man-made microfiber couches are great ideas for dog and cat owners. Look for darker colours that don’t show dirt, hair or stains as easily, or better yet, pick a fabric that matches your pet so the hair won’t stand out at all.
Although synthetic fabric might not be your first choice aesthetically, they are as close to pet proof as you are going to get. This is because synthetic fabrics are more durable than natural fabrics, they also don’t show scratch marks so easily. Cleaning also becomes a breeze as most synthetic fabrics can be cleaned with a mixture of soap and water.
Leather is king
Leather is another good choice for pet owners as it doesn’t attract per hairs, it is stain resistant as well as doesn’t trap odours. Ask any veteran pet owner and no doubt you’ll hear the same suggestion echoed over and over: Leather is the best upholstery choice when you have animals living in your home. It’s durable, it won’t snag claws, it wipes clean with a damp cloth, and depending on the type you choose, a little wear and tear adds to the distressed aesthetic.
It’s important to make sure you’re choosing genuine leather rather than synthetic leather if you want to reap all the benefits. It might be a bit pricier, but you won’t have to replace it as often.
Rule of thumb
As a general rule for choosing pet-friendly fabrics, look for something with a tight weave. Patterns, textures, and darker colours help hide pet hair and dirt until you have a chance to clean. If you have a pet with white hair, a lighter fabric will be a better choice in this instance. Keep in mind that chenille, velvet, silk, and tweed are all fabrics you should avoid when shopping for pet-friendly furniture.
