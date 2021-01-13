Presenting the new tanzanite earring collection by Cape Diamonds, featuring unique designs as beautiful as 'true love'

Founder Joel Graham grew up in the beautiful Eastern Cape and, as a young man, he fell in love with South Africa’s spectacular landscape. Spending most of his time outside, Graham was inspired by the natural environment, a passion that he has translated to his distinctive jewellery designs. He believes in offering the right price for his top-class products, providing discerning jewellery buyers a range of excellent choices. Graham recently launched the Cape Diamonds Tanzanite Earring Catalogue, which is still a work-in-progress as he has many exciting designs in mind to add, making this a cutting-edge and evolving collection.





The earring catalogue includes an array of tanzanite earring settings from various Cape Diamonds earring collections. This superb range of designs includes the Blushing Bride Tanzanite Earrings, which are part of the famous Cape Diamonds’s Fynbos Earring Collection. The Blushing Bride Earrings are inspired by the exquisite Blushing Bride Protea, which is found in the Fynbos Floral Kingdom that is indigenous to South Africa.



“The Fynbos Diamond Engagement Ring Collection is our signature offering at Cape Diamonds,” explains Genevieve, Cape Diamonds’ marketing manager. “So we are looking forward to seeing what the Fynbos Earring Collection will bring - hopefully more joy for our clients, now that they can match their ring settings with equally beautiful earrings.”



The Halo Diamond and Gemstone Earring Catalogue is also something to celebrate as this collection includes some of the most beautiful halo earring designs available in South Africa. The scintillating combination of diamonds and tanzanite makes a classic and elegant impression. These stunning earring settings are offered to Cape Diamonds clients at an excellent cost and the high-quality designs are promised to last a lifetime.



The stunning halo, antique and stud tanzanite settings complete the exclusive Cape Diamonds Tanzanite Earring Collection. The tanzanite gemstone is found only in the foothills of Tanzania in Africa. There is a limited supply of this mesmerising stone remaining. This makes tanzanite an extremely valuable and precious resource that is adored for its unique combination of three different tones, exuding rich hues of purples, violets and blues. Its exceptional beauty is especially enhanced when this treasured gemstone is set in platinum or white gold jewellery.



