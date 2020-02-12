Fashion & Homeware Company news South Africa

Retail Trends 2020

For the love of men's fashion

Issued by: John Craig
For the love of fashion and the best fits, John Craig has what you need to be looking and feeling your best this February.

Impress that special person in your life with your flawless style, courtesy of John Craig, with the best fit tailored suits from only R1,799.


Nothing says style like our crisp premium 100% cotton shirts. Whatever the occasion – a date with that special someone or a night out on the town – from only R399, you can be your own style icon.


SBWL for our comfy stretch and perfect fit denim at just two for R700. Dress it up or down, with a shirt or stylish golfer. Either way, get ready for all the heart-eyes emojis you will be getting when you post that pic this February.


Leap into the month of love with these tailored men’s fashion looks and compliment your style with our unique and handmade genuine leather shoes.


Another reason to love John Craig, if you like then get it on lay-bye. Don’t want to wait? Then open an account today.

Whatever you decide, just don’t forget to subscribe to our newsletter between 1 Feb and 12 Feb 2020 so you can stand a chance to win 1 of 10 R500 John Craig vouchers and you could impress your special someone this Valentine's day.

John Craig's press office

John Craig John Craig, the complete menswear stylists for cool flair, formal fashion, footwear, and threads to take you everywhere. Now with over 100 stores around South Africa and Namibia.
