Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

EverlyticIMC ConferenceDentsuKantarJoe PublicMakeReignBroad MediaSHAREit GroupHOT 102.7FMTradewayBrainbow Conscious CreativesHeineken South AfricaVicinity MediaeMediaMigrationEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

IAB BOOKMARKS AWARDS & SUMMIT Special Section

news | videos | galleries | www.thebookmarks.co.za | www.iabsa.net

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

IAB Bookmarks Awards and Summit

Top stories

Tilesh Bhaga to represent Grey Advertising Africa as jury chair at the 2023 Bookmarks Awards

7 Mar 2023
Issued by: Grey Africa
Tilesh Bhaga, creative director of digital and innovation at Grey Advertising Africa, has been elected jury chair for the Innovative Engineers Panel for the 2023 Bookmarks Awards. With an incredible career in programme design, this comes as no surprise, as his expertise in technology paved the way for advancement in digital multimedia innovation.
Tilesh Bhaga to represent Grey Advertising Africa as jury chair at the 2023 Bookmarks Awards

Bhaga is ranked second in software development and UX design across Africa and the Middle East by Loeries 2022. He specialises in utilising modern artificial intelligence advancements in his creative roles. Using his magical nerdy powers responsibly, he used his role as CD of digital and innovation at Grey to bring all his tech and innovative experiences to the creative process while slowly letting machines win the war against humans.

I'm beyond thrilled to be chosen as jury chair for the Innovative Engineers panel. I've been passionate about innovation and digital for as long as I can remember, and to award some of the country's best entries in innovation not only feels like but is a massive honour.

Paul Jackson, CEO of Grey Advertising Africa, said: "We know just how lucky we are to have Tilesh as part of our team. With his passion and incredible mind for technology and innovation, he gives us an advantage when producing famously effective work for our clients. He is one of the hardest working individuals I know, and he practices a lot of patience when explaining extremely complex ideations with the rest of us – for that, we thank him!"

Bhaga graduated with distinction from the University of Pretoria with a degree in Information Science. During his education he was ranked top third year BIS multimedia student in 2015.

To find out more about Grey Advertising Africa visit https://www.grey.co.za or follow them on social media.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GreyAfrica
Twitter: https://twitter.com/GreyJHB
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/greygroupamea/

NextOptions
Grey Africa
Grey is the advertising network of Grey Group. The Grey Group ranks among the largest global communications companies and its parent company is WPP (NASDAQ: WPPGY).
Read more: Paul Jackson, Bookmarks Awards, Grey Advertising, Grey Advertising Africa, Tilesh Bhaga

Related

Image supplied. The IAB SA Bookmark Awards’ jury chairs have been announced
The IAB SA Bookmark Awards' 2023 jury chairs announced3 Mar 2023
Biz Most Read Award winners February 2023
Bizcommunity.comBiz Most Read Award winners February 20231 Mar 2023
Amarula celebrates the African spirit and the unique marula fruit in new TV commercial
Grey AfricaAmarula celebrates the African spirit and the unique marula fruit in new TV commercial10 Feb 2023
Grey Advertising Africa and Burger King address the elephant (or shrinking elephant) in the room
Grey AfricaGrey Advertising Africa and Burger King address the elephant (or shrinking elephant) in the room8 Feb 2023
Source © Loeries The 2022 Loeries Official Rankings have been released
2022 Loeries Official Rankings released: Chicken Licken and BBDO take top spots30 Jan 2023
Grey Advertising gives its growing JHB HQ a makeover with a contemporary, Afro-modern twist
Grey AfricaGrey Advertising gives its growing JHB HQ a makeover with a contemporary, Afro-modern twist14 Dec 2022
Grey Advertising Africa awarded South Africa's most loved bread brand, Albany
Grey AfricaGrey Advertising Africa awarded South Africa's most loved bread brand, Albany18 Nov 2022
Grey Advertising Africa and WPP Liquid brings Hunter's Festive Blessings
Grey AfricaGrey Advertising Africa and WPP Liquid brings Hunter's Festive Blessings11 Nov 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz