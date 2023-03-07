Tilesh Bhaga to represent Grey Advertising Africa as jury chair at the 2023 Bookmarks Awards

Tilesh Bhaga, creative director of digital and innovation at Grey Advertising Africa, has been elected jury chair for the Innovative Engineers Panel for the 2023 Bookmarks Awards. With an incredible career in programme design, this comes as no surprise, as his expertise in technology paved the way for advancement in digital multimedia innovation.

Bhaga is ranked second in software development and UX design across Africa and the Middle East by Loeries 2022. He specialises in utilising modern artificial intelligence advancements in his creative roles. Using his magical nerdy powers responsibly, he used his role as CD of digital and innovation at Grey to bring all his tech and innovative experiences to the creative process while slowly letting machines win the war against humans.

I'm beyond thrilled to be chosen as jury chair for the Innovative Engineers panel. I've been passionate about innovation and digital for as long as I can remember, and to award some of the country's best entries in innovation not only feels like but is a massive honour.

Paul Jackson, CEO of Grey Advertising Africa, said: "We know just how lucky we are to have Tilesh as part of our team. With his passion and incredible mind for technology and innovation, he gives us an advantage when producing famously effective work for our clients. He is one of the hardest working individuals I know, and he practices a lot of patience when explaining extremely complex ideations with the rest of us – for that, we thank him!"

Bhaga graduated with distinction from the University of Pretoria with a degree in Information Science. During his education he was ranked top third year BIS multimedia student in 2015.

