HelloFCB+ and Fuelcontent landed 6 Pixels for 3 clients at the IAB Bookmark Awards

The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) South Africa empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Thursday evening the IAB hosted its 13th annual award showcase, rewarding excellence in digital marketing communication and the powerful impact it has on the overall marketing mix.

The City of Cape Town and HelloFCB+ ask residents: How are you?; raising awareness for mental health The City of Cape Town, together with HelloFCB+ and Fuelcontent, launched the "How Are You?" campaign to help raise awareness for mental health...

“Being awarded in these categories prove our prowess in the digital communication world, demonstrating how our ability to partner at all levels and put creativity at the heart of the entire customer journey, across all disciplines, creates award-winning work and delivers measurable results that benefit us and our clients,” says HelloFCB+ deputy managing director Lesley-Anne van de Nest.Netflorist’s “Bouquets for Bros” was awarded Best use of Data, Social Media Campaigns and a Craft Gold for Excellence in Digital Media. The purpose of the campaign is to get men to send their mates a bunch of commiseration flowers when their football team loses. HelloFCB+ used machine learning to link up to all the live scores and relevant hashtags of every Premier League match. At the end of each game, the tool automatically creates a unique banner featuring the game's score and then immediately hijacks the heated Twitter football conversation in real-time.Walking away with two Silver Pixels for Influencer Marketing and Online Video Series, for “My Covid Diary”, a campaign in collaboration with The City of Cape Town – which addresses the stigmatisation during the Covid-19 pandemic by building empathy for those who have contracted Covid-19 and encouraging the communities in which they live and work to stop stigmatising them.In addition to its accolades for the City Of Cape Town and Netflorist, HelloFCB+, in collaboration with Fuelcontent, a Craft Silver for Online Video Production was awarded for a campaign that asks “How Are You?”. The Covid-19 pandemic has forced all South Africans to come face-to-face with mental health and this online campaign of real stories and experiences raised awareness around practising mental well-being and checking in with people using three little words – How are you?Chief creative officer Mike Barnwell says: “I’m particularly proud of the team for producing such high calibre work, despite all the difficulties everyone has faced during the lockdown. Even though much has changed over the past 18 months, the passion and drive to produce best in class work for our clients has remained the same.”Congratulations to all 2021 Bookmarks finalists and winners for their groundbreaking work – which contributes to the exciting transformation and development of South Africa's digital marketing landscape. It’s an honour and a privilege to stand beside you all.