TBWA\Hunt Lascaris wins Digital Agency of the Year at 2020 Bookmark Awards

Creativity key to South Africa's success in the Fourth Industrial Revolution

TBWA\Hunt Lascaris, shortlisted for 38 awards in this year’s IAB Bookmark Awards, topped the charts as Digital Agency of the Year bringing home four golds - for Digital Strategy, Craft Excellence in Online Video Production, Channel: Online Video and Craft: Excellence in Software, Coding & Tech Innovation. TBWA\Hunt Lascaris also won six silvers - for Digital Strategy, 2x Digital Integrated Campaign, Branded Content, Innovative Use of Media and Excellence in Marketing and Copywriting. The agency also bagged nine bronze awards - in Channel: Online Video Series, Craft: Excellence in Strategy, Craft Excellence in Online Video Production, Channel: Innovative use of media; Channel: Online Video; Channel Innovation; 2x Community: Social Media Campaign and Platform Innovation.These accolades extend a strong run of wins and finalist nominations stretching back to 2018. This additional recognition also comes hot off the agency’s recent Creative Circle 2019 Annual Awards and 2019 Agency of the Year Wins.Bookmark Awards set the benchmark for technology, digital and leading-edge innovation. The awards recognise work that inspires and informs excellence in building brands using high impact digital executions that deliver measurable results in the 21st century. Award categories cover; platforms, community, channels, emerging channels, publishing, campaign, craft and special honours.TBWA\Hunt Lascaris’ big winners of the night were Joburg Ballet for The Unbound Production and The Blame no More campaign for Hype Magazine. Joburg Ballet also picked up gold in the Digital Strategy Campaign, silver in the Digital Integrated Campaign and Innovative use of media, and a bronze in the Online Video Series and Excellence in Craft Video Production Categories. The #BlameNoMore campaign highlights the moral and logical absurdity of accusing someone of their own rape. The campaign which is a powerful call for change aimed at every South African, took silver in the Digital Strategy Campaign, Digital Integrated Campaign and Branded Content categories.Botswana’s Okavango Diamond Company collected a silver for Excellence in Marketing Copywriting and a bronze award in the Online Video Category for ‘The Light at the Start of Everything', a visual poem written by Iain Thomas for the remarkably rare Okavango Blue diamond. The Okavango Blue is the largest blue diamond that has ever gone to market.MTN won a bronze award for “Streamingordreaming” in the Social Media Campaign category and Datsun Twitter Tug of War received a gold in the Craft: Excellence in Software, Coding & Tech Innovation and bronze awards in the Channel Innovations and Social Media Campaign categories.“First off I want to give a massive shout-out to the Bookmarks for taking the step of not only hosting the awards online but doing so in such a great way. TBWA\Hunt Lascaris values and appreciates the recognition that the Bookmark Awards achieve for the creative work that we do. These important awards take the time to spotlight critical work that reflects the integration of digital and storytelling as well as the innovative ways brands are exploring their roles in this new age,” said Karabo Denalane, CEO, TBWA\Hunt Lascaris.TBWA\Hunt Lascaris strives to be the cultural engine for 21st century businesses. The agency’s biggest challenge is the balance between the-now-and-the-next.“You’ve got to be focusing on the now; that’s where your bread and butter is. It’s not either/or. The now is the stuff you need to do today; the stuff your clients pay you for. But if you don’t focus on the next you won’t be relevant in future. When you live in the-now-and-the-next in a marketplace that’s changing at warp speed, you have to face the now minute-to-minute, while the next is materialising simultaneously. It really is about the-now-and-the-next,” said Peter Khoury, CCO, TBWA\Hunt Lascaris.Creativity is one of the key enablers of personal and business success in the Fourth Industrial Revolution. It is also something South Africans have in spades.Fast Company also recently named TBWA\Worldwide as one of the planet’s most innovative advertising collectives. Since this is the second year in a row that TBWA\Worldwide has received this accolade, “this is evidence of how we place innovation at the core of our business and we will continue to do so,” said Luca Gallarelli Group CEO of TBWA\South Africa.“Awards like this serve to develop and strengthen South Africa’s critically important creative industry as we strive to broaden inclusion and position the sector for growth and job creation,” concluded Gallarelli.