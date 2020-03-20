IAB BOOKMARKS AWARDS & SUMMIT Special Section

24.com wins Black Pixel for Best Digital Publisher at the IAB Bookmarks

Issued by: The SpaceStation
24.com, the digital publishing business of Media24, was named joint best digital publisher at the IAB Bookmark Awards on Thursday.
This is the 4th consecutive year that 24.com walks away with the best digital publisher title.

The awards, hosted by the Interactive Advertising Bureau South Africa (IAB SA), was for the first time announced via digital format on Instagram after the gala event was cancelled owing to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The annual event honours the best digital and tech innovations in the media industry.

24.com walked away with the Black Pixel award for best digital publisher, which it shared with Primedia Broadcasting.

News24 garnered two silver awards: in the podcasts and audio streaming category for “Justice Denied”, a series focusing on the human cost of wrongful convictions, as well as the excellence in news or feature writing category for “Gang Wars”, a series which explored violence on the Cape Flats.

Netwerk24 walked away with a silver award for its Luisterboeke in the podcasts and audio streaming category.

Bronze was awarded to Netwerk24 in the Publisher Sites category as well as for Live Event Coverage for its work during the Rugby World Cup.

Netnuus also picked up a bronze in the Mobile Content category.

“We are so proud of our various teams who consistently produce work that can be showcased on a world stage,” said 24.com’s general manager Charlene Beukes.

“Tonight is the crowning moment of a memorable year for Media24's digital business. Full credit must go to the remarkable people of 24.com.”

The SpaceStation The SpaceStation offers a wide range of digital marketing solutions including native advertising, video, mobile, programmatic, social, app, DMP and content marketing. Part of 24.com and the Media24 Group, The SpaceStation is Naspers' lead digital media sales house in Sub-Saharan Africa.
