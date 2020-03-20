24.com wins Black Pixel for Best Digital Publisher at the IAB Bookmarks

24.com, the digital publishing business of Media24, was named joint best digital publisher at the IAB Bookmark Awards on Thursday.

This is the 4th consecutive year that 24.com walks away with the best digital publisher title.The awards, hosted by the Interactive Advertising Bureau South Africa (IAB SA), was for the first time announced via digital format on Instagram after the gala event was cancelled owing to the Covid-19 outbreak.The annual event honours the best digital and tech innovations in the media industry.24.com walked away with the Black Pixel award for best digital publisher, which it shared with Primedia Broadcasting.News24 garnered two silver awards: in the podcasts and audio streaming category for “Justice Denied”, a series focusing on the human cost of wrongful convictions, as well as the excellence in news or feature writing category for “Gang Wars”, a series which explored violence on the Cape Flats.Netwerk24 walked away with a silver award for its Luisterboeke in the podcasts and audio streaming category.Bronze was awarded to Netwerk24 in the Publisher Sites category as well as for Live Event Coverage for its work during the Rugby World Cup.Netnuus also picked up a bronze in the Mobile Content category.“We are so proud of our various teams who consistently produce work that can be showcased on a world stage,” said 24.com’s general manager Charlene Beukes.“Tonight is the crowning moment of a memorable year for Media24's digital business. Full credit must go to the remarkable people of 24.com.”