Biodegradable Future's C-level executives bring brand awareness to global sustainability market

Biodegradable Future - a sustainability sector business providing organic additives which make plastic biodegradable - has attracted a string of international C-Level partners, previously associated with a multitude of global brands.
Making inroads in tackling plastic pollution sustainably, Biodegradable Future works with additives that break down polymers (in plastic), making it biodegradable on contact with microbes.
C-Level executives have made a beeline for the business, recognising the opportunity being part of Biodegradable Future brings. Environmentally driven and sustainably active businesses currently enjoy the highest ranking. Particularly in a world where 79% of the all-pervasive plastic pollution still ends up in landfills, the ocean or the environment.
Many members of Biodegradable Future’s 36-strong team bring their knowledge from close associations with some of the world’s leading brands. Their understanding of how international organisations ‘think’ and having a more expansive vision will undoubtedly contribute to Biodegradable Future’s growth. As a bonus, one partner brings his prestigious mentorship as a certified Lean Six Sigma Black Belt recipient.
Comprising a versatile and skill-diverse team, they include a top-level coach, an environmental engineer, a multinational project director, a chemical technologist and a technology solutions specialist. There’s even a researcher-turned-assistant professor from Harvard University amongst them.
Additionally, there’s a sales leader, a sales and performance coach, a growth strategy specialist and an analyst/marketing expert. The analyst/marketing man’s top clients at The Nielsen Corporation (previously AC Nielsen) included the likes of billion-dollar revenue companies Coke, Unilever, Heinz and a range of Pepsi’s partners at Cadbury Schweppes.
Also working with high-profile brands, the growth strategy specialist’s achievements involved being responsible for iconic brands including Dove, Lucozade, Cornetto and Horlicks, amongst others. This member also worked with a British multinational pharmaceutical company, GlaxoSmithKline. Further illustrating his versatility, he worked with startups in video games at Nintendo. Nintendo featured in Forbes’ ‘top 100 most valuable brands’ list.
The sales and performance coach valued his working relationship with Gillette and Pernod Ricard India. Pernod Ricard is the world’s second-largest alcohol beverage company. Other multinationals he worked with include Johnson & Johnson and Ansell. The latter manufactures protective industrial and medical gloves.
British-founded footwear business, Clarks, was home to the sales leader who impacted positively here, delivering 10X to the company. The nearly 200-year-old Clarks employs 2,600 associates globally.
There’s also a mechanical engineer whose innovative technology solutions led to his working with global corporations including Spinnaker International (Banking Solutions), Schneider Electric (networking solutions), Gemalto (Global Leader in Smart Card), Biocryptology (Cybersecurity) and Solectron (Global EMS Provider).
While lubricant, coatings and speciality chemicals were the domain of a chemical technologist who cut his teeth with the likes of Royal Dutch SHELL, Hempel A/S, TOTAL SA and Asian Paints.
As much of a mixed bag geographically, partners come from five continents. Countries include the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, India, Malaysia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates.
Sectors the team have worked in cover everything from industrial, healthcare, life sciences, education and retail to arts and entertainment, manufacturing, financials, science and technology, energy and the information and communications technology [ICT] sectors, to name some.
Members have also been involved in the private, non-profit and government sectors. An example of the latter is the partnership between a member and the Dubai government’s Planning and Design department. As head of sustainability, the engineer is responsible for multiple developers and environmental health and safety.
Health and safety are high priorities for both Biodegradable Future and some island countries, such as the Maldives and Malaysia who are banning plastic unless they’re biodegradable.
More than adequately equipped technologically and with the above-mentioned human resource know-how to successfully deliver on sustainability contracts, Biodegradable Future is evidently doing something right. Sales have been going extremely well internationally with their ‘green’ plastic pollution solution and they look forward to announcing some international brands shortly.
Biodegradable Future's chief executive officer, Leviticus Bentley said: "We are extremely pleased with the addition of seasoned sales directors that have worked with industry-related companies such as Unilever, Coke, Heinz and Cadbury Schweppes. As well as holding high C-level positions in these companies and adding an immense amount of sales, marketing, operational and legal experience".
Biodegradable Future is a lead supplier of plastic additives that are changing the way we work with plastic. We have developed an additive for plastic that will naturally biodegrade when it ends up in a landfill, ocean or soil. The additive does not compromise the plastic goods physical characteristics and also doesn’t negatively impact the recycling process. Microorganisms are naturally attracted to carbon, a compound that plastic contains. However, the carbon strains in plastic (polymers) are too long making them impossible for microbes to break them down. Our additive changes the DNA of regular plastic to make it easily biodegradable when it comes into contact with microbes in landfills, soil and oceans.
