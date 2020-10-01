Biodegradable Future starts production of biodegradable bottles and bags

Biodegradable Future is a major supplier of biodegradable additives that break plastic down into biomass. The company has started production of it's own range of biodegradable bottles and bags. These products are of a commercial grade quality with no changes to quality and shelf life of the finished products.

Biodegradable Future has also started production for client companies which include small - medium size businesses who are embracing a greener way forward. The drive for more sustainable products and way of life has been brought on by the consumer and small businesses. We are working diligently to get the big corporates to also adopt a Biodegradable Future.



Leviticus Bentley, CEO: "Biodegradable products break down much faster than other types of products. These types of products break down into carbon dioxide, water vapor, and organic material, which isn't harmful to the environment. Plastic waste is a pervasive and global problem. Even as recycling rates rise, not all plastics can be recycled, and many end up in landfills. Biodegradable plastics help solve the problem of plastic waste and is a clean energy source."



Biodegradable Future's organic additives do not affect the integrity, quality, strength, durability, or other desirable properties of plastic. Untreated plastics have the same shelf life as those that are treated. The additive is available for EVA, HDPE, PET, LDPE, LLDPE, GPPS, PP, HIPS, Nylon, PVC and Polycarbonate plastics.



Dean Lynch, President: "Sustainability is critical for our planet's survival. Our team is extremely encouraged by the positive response from the brands and consumers that we are engaging with. Our recent announcement of Biodegradable Masks and PPE was an exciting milestone and now we are proud to announce our range of biodegradable bottles and bags for commercial use. It's wonderful to be involved with like minded people who are helping create a more sustainable environment."



Biodegradable Future treated plastics are able to be recycled in normal recycle systems, and meet compostable, landfill and marine biodegrading standards. They are also able to degrade in the ocean.





Biodegradable Future is a lead supplier of plastic additives that are changing the way we work with plastic. We have developed an additive for plastic that will naturally biodegrade when it ends up in a landfill, ocean or soil. The additive does not compromise the plastic goods physical characteristics and also doesn’t negatively impact the recycling process. Microorganisms are naturally attracted to carbon, a compound that plastic contains. However, the carbon strains in plastic (polymers) are too long making them impossible for microbes to break them down. Our additive changes the DNA of regular plastic to make it easily biodegradable when it comes into contact with microbes in landfills, soil and oceans.



Contact Details:



Dean Lynch

President

Office: + 858 480 7374

Mobile: +27 76 982 5253



Email:

www.biodegradablefuture.com



