Africa


Women in Entertainment Breakfast to illuminate African talent at Fame Week Africa 2023

15 Aug 2023
Issued by: RX Africa
Fame Week Africa, built by RX Africa, the continent's premier platform for celebrating African talent, is proud to announce the highly anticipated Women in Entertainment Breakfast on 6 September as part of the esteemed Fame Week Africa 2023. This groundbreaking event, powered by EarCandy Dubbing and the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) will shine a spotlight on the remarkable contributions of African women in the entertainment industry.
Mo Abudu, media mogul and philanthropist
Mo Abudu, media mogul and philanthropist

The Women in Entertainment Breakfast serves as a pivotal moment for recognising the significant role women play in shaping Africa's entertainment landscape and breaking barriers internationally. This initiative aims to inspire, empower, and foster meaningful connections within the industry, ultimately creating more opportunities for women to excel and lead.

This year's breakfast will launch an exciting and transformative initiative that promises to fast-track meaningful transformation in the African entertainment industry by establishing a forum that will champion the cause of women in various aspects of entertainment, from film and television to music. By highlighting the immense talent and creativity of African women, and creating a forum for mentorship, support and advise, this initiative will pave the way for greater inclusivity and gender equality within the industry.

The morning's proceedings will be highlighted by a captivating keynote address from the woman that Forbes has described as ‘Africa’s most powerful woman', Mo Abudu. The Nigerian media mogul and philanthropist has been listed by the Hollywood Reporter as one of the ’25 most powerful women in global television’ , and is often referred to as the 'Oprah Winfrey of Africa'. Abudu has consistently shattered glass ceilings and pushed boundaries with her groundbreaking work in film and television production. Her unwavering commitment to amplifying African voices and telling authentic stories has been instrumental in reshaping the narrative of African entertainment on a global scale.

The Women in Entertainment Breakfast would not have been possible without EarCandy, an organisation dedicated to women's empowerment and the establishment of networks that create opportunities for women in the localisation industry across Africa. Louise Callcott-Stevens, co-founder, and CEO at EarCandy expressed her enthusiasm, stating: "There is a wonderful quote that speaks about surrounding yourself with women that will mention your name in a room full of opportunity.

"We saw the opportunity to sponsor this event and get involved in this initiative as our chance to create that room. There is so much research that points to women not supporting other women to reach their full career potential. As an all-female owned business, that consistently sees the business benefit and ROI of developing women, we want to be a part of this change."

The CTICC, a staunch advocate for women's empowerment, is also proud to champion this inspiring event. CTICC CEO Taubie Motlhabane, shared her excitement, saying: "At the CTICC, we believe in the power of women in driving change and innovation. We are honoured to be part of the Women in Entertainment Breakfast, as it aligns perfectly with our commitment to fostering an inclusive and diverse industry."

Martin Hiller, portfolio director of Fame Week Africa, expressed his anticipation for the event, saying: "The Women in Entertainment Breakfast is a crucial milestone for Fame Week Africa. By celebrating and elevating the incredible talent of women in the industry, we are forging a path towards a more equitable and vibrant future for African entertainment. We encourage everyone to join us in this inspiring celebration of talent and diversity."

"We are thrilled to be the host city for the Women in Entertainment Breakfast at Fame Week Africa 2023," says the City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for safety and security, Alderman JP Smith. "As a city that celebrates diversity and creativity, we recognise the immense contributions of African women in the entertainment industry. This event aligns perfectly with our commitment to supporting initiatives that empower women and foster inclusivity. We look forward to welcoming participants from across the continent and beyond to this groundbreaking occasion."

The Women in Entertainment Breakfast at Fame Week Africa 2023 promises to be a truly transformative event, driving the conversation on gender equality and providing a platform for African women in entertainment to thrive. As the industry continues to evolve, this initiative marks a crucial step towards a future where women's voices are heard, celebrated, and embraced across all facets of entertainment in Africa and across the globe.

RX Africa
RX is in the business of building businesses for individuals, communities and organisations. We elevate the power of face-to-face events by combining data and digital products to help customers learn about markets, source products and complete transactions at over 400 events in 22 countries across 43 industry sectors. RX is passionate about making a positive impact on society and is fully committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.rxglobal.com
CTICC, Oprah Winfrey, JP Smith, Martin Hiller, Mo Abudu, Fame Week Africa, Forbes

