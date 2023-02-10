Industries

Africa


Attention creatives. Cape Town is calling

10 Feb 2023
Issued by: RX Africa
Cape Town is a quintessential melting pot of creativity, cuisine and colour. It is also home to spectacular film locations and a booming music industry, making it the perfect setting for Fame Week Africa.
MIP Africa masterclass
MIP Africa masterclass

As a leading African global creative event, Fame Week Africa returns to Cape Town from 4 to 6 September 2023 bringing the creatives, the dreamers, the magic makers, the community builders, the change makers and the trendsetters together for an inspirational experience like no other.

“Fame Week Africa is an essential destination for African and global creative professionals and celebrates the convergence of the tech, film, television, animation, and music industries,” says Martin Hiller, Portfolio director: Fame Week Africa.

He adds, “It is important for us to provide an event for the ever-evolving cultural and artistic industries. This is why we have four dedicated spheres within Fame Week Africa, providing platforms for each sector to create, reimagine, manifest new business, learn and to engage in high level networking. The advantage of having all these events at the same time is that the learning and networking components and curated content sessions are amplified across the various disciplines.”

Attention creatives. Cape Town is calling

Four events. Endless opportunities

The four shows that take place during Fame Week Africa are:

  • MIP Africa offers a unique experience of pre-scheduled one-to-one matchmaking that guarantees meetings between content creatives, producers, and buyers as well as sellers to support programmes, sales, and co-production partnerships. It’s a thrilling opportunity to unwrap your freshest film and television content for African and global viewers.

  • Cape Town International Animation Festival is the largest dedicated African Animation B2B event on the continent with content sessions, workshops, and dedicated networking sessions.

  • Muziki Africa is the place where music industry people meet, learn, share, talk, listen, discover, and dance under the African sky. The Muziki Africa Sync Hub plays host to one-to-one meetings between music publishers, music copyright holders, film and television producers and the Spotlight Sessions will introduce fresh music talent.

  • Media & Entertainment Solutions Africa (Mesa) provides a unique way to showcase your products and services to industry executives and content creators who are looking to bring their projects to life. Attended by decision makers and influencers from all areas of the film, television, and music industries, exhibiting at Mesa provides you with an unrivalled platform to meet and do business with your target audience.

    CTIAF masterclass
    CTIAF masterclass

    Why you should attend

    If you play in the creative space, let your imagination become reality and join us at Fame Week Africa, 4 to 6 September 2023 in Cape Town.

    “Don’t just take our word for it,” says Hiller, “this is what film director, Robert dos Santos had to say”: “We have made really strong connections which we would not otherwise have made and are in the middle of very real and promising discussions in getting our films made. I have spoken to other producers who were there and they all agree that it was terrific and that they all expect this to be a very important event in the years coming. I have also received messages from producers and creatives who were not there and they are kicking themselves for not coming”.

    If you are interested in attending, exhibiting or speaking at all of the shows, please email moc.labolgxr@rellih.nitram.

    For more information about Fame Week Africa, visit www.fameweekafrica.com.

    Stay up-to date by subscribing to our newsletter, social media channels and watch our recap videos. Follow us at @Fameweekafrica and #HomeOfAfricanCreatives #fameweekafrica #mipafrica #muzikiafrica #ctiaf #mesa on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

    • NextOptions
    RX Africa
    RX is in the business of building businesses for individuals, communities and organisations. We elevate the power of face-to-face events by combining data and digital products to help customers learn about markets, source products and complete transactions at over 400 events in 22 countries across 43 industry sectors. RX is passionate about making a positive impact on society and is fully committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.rxglobal.com
