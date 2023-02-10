Attention creatives. Cape Town is calling

As a leading African global creative event, Fame Week Africa returns to Cape Town from 4 to 6 September 2023 bringing the creatives, the dreamers, the magic makers, the community builders, the change makers and the trendsetters together for an inspirational experience like no other.
“Fame Week Africa is an essential destination for African and global creative professionals and celebrates the convergence of the tech, film, television, animation, and music industries,” says Martin Hiller, Portfolio director: Fame Week Africa.
He adds, “It is important for us to provide an event for the ever-evolving cultural and artistic industries. This is why we have four dedicated spheres within Fame Week Africa, providing platforms for each sector to create, reimagine, manifest new business, learn and to engage in high level networking. The advantage of having all these events at the same time is that the learning and networking components and curated content sessions are amplified across the various disciplines.”
The four shows that take place during Fame Week Africa are:
If you play in the creative space, let your imagination become reality and join us at Fame Week Africa, 4 to 6 September 2023 in Cape Town.
“Don’t just take our word for it,” says Hiller, “this is what film director, Robert dos Santos had to say”: “We have made really strong connections which we would not otherwise have made and are in the middle of very real and promising discussions in getting our films made. I have spoken to other producers who were there and they all agree that it was terrific and that they all expect this to be a very important event in the years coming. I have also received messages from producers and creatives who were not there and they are kicking themselves for not coming”.
If you are interested in attending, exhibiting or speaking at all of the shows, please email moc.labolgxr@rellih.nitram.
For more information about Fame Week Africa, visit www.fameweekafrica.com.
Stay up-to date by subscribing to our newsletter, social media channels and watch our recap videos. Follow us at @Fameweekafrica and #HomeOfAfricanCreatives #fameweekafrica #mipafrica #muzikiafrica #ctiaf #mesa on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.