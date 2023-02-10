Attention creatives. Cape Town is calling

Cape Town is a quintessential melting pot of creativity, cuisine and colour. It is also home to spectacular film locations and a booming music industry, making it the perfect setting for Fame Week Africa.

MIP Africa masterclass

As a leading African global creative event, Fame Week Africa returns to Cape Town from 4 to 6 September 2023 bringing the creatives, the dreamers, the magic makers, the community builders, the change makers and the trendsetters together for an inspirational experience like no other.

“Fame Week Africa is an essential destination for African and global creative professionals and celebrates the convergence of the tech, film, television, animation, and music industries,” says Martin Hiller, Portfolio director: Fame Week Africa.

He adds, “It is important for us to provide an event for the ever-evolving cultural and artistic industries. This is why we have four dedicated spheres within Fame Week Africa, providing platforms for each sector to create, reimagine, manifest new business, learn and to engage in high level networking. The advantage of having all these events at the same time is that the learning and networking components and curated content sessions are amplified across the various disciplines.”

Four events. Endless opportunities

The four shows that take place during Fame Week Africa are:

MIP Africa offers a unique experience of pre-scheduled one-to-one matchmaking that guarantees meetings between content creatives, producers, and buyers as well as sellers to support programmes, sales, and co-production partnerships. It’s a thrilling opportunity to unwrap your freshest film and television content for African and global viewers.

Cape Town International Animation Festival is the largest dedicated African Animation B2B event on the continent with content sessions, workshops, and dedicated networking sessions.

Muziki Africa is the place where music industry people meet, learn, share, talk, listen, discover, and dance under the African sky. The Muziki Africa Sync Hub plays host to one-to-one meetings between music publishers, music copyright holders, film and television producers and the Spotlight Sessions will introduce fresh music talent.