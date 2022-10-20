Industries

    20 Oct 2022
    Issued by: Afrika Tikkun
    Afrika Tikkun in partnership with James and Ethel Gray Park Foundation bring you the 1st Annual Family Fun Walk. Heroes walk amongst us every day and we know you are one of them! Join us as we walk for lasting impact.
    Be a hero!


    Afrika Tikkun
    Afrika Tikkun is your partner in transformative development. We grow, nurture and establish young lives from cradle to career with sustainable opportunities that really do matter. Our focus is to empower young people through trusted partner contributions - and our promise is to nourish our partnerships for the greater well-being of our young people. We believe in kindness. We believe in impact. We believe in true empowerment.

