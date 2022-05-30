Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa MonthBiz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comThe Music In Africa FoundationShowmaxSA SharesOnPoint PREnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Fashion Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


How to pair Moissanite rings: Styling tips for different occasions

30 May 2022
Boris DzhingarovBy: Boris Dzhingarov, Issued by: ESBO
Moissanite is a lab-grown type of jewellery that closely resembles diamond in look and feel and has taken the jewellery industry by storm. These stones are less expensive than diamonds, but they can still be used to create stunning and elegant pieces that impress. Moissanite rings are one of the most popular, modern-day alternatives to diamonds. You might already know that these rings sparkle just as brilliantly as diamond rings, but did you know that there are so many ways you can style them? Whether you're looking to wear it every day or save it for special occasions, there's no better way to find out than reading this handy guide.
Starting with a solitaire

With so many different styles of rings out there, it can be hard to figure out what type of ring will work best on your hand. Starting with a solitaire (with just one main stone) is a great way to add style and dimension without weighing down your finger. You can experiment with different band styles; make sure they're not too heavy, or they'll drag your finger down over time—and that's a big no-no if you're in love with your solitaire.

Starting with an emerald cut

If you're looking for something a little different, opt for an emerald-cut ring in a metal like silver or white gold, and incorporate it into your everyday wear. The texture of silver complements the shape of an emerald-cut stone beautifully, making it perfect for wearing with jeans and a T-shirt. And because it’s not too large – around 1 carat – it still looks classy on its own with any outfit.

Starting with a three-stone ring

The three-stone ring is a beautiful and classic way to showcase your loved one’s favourite gemstone. By choosing three similar stones, you can create a cohesive look that won’t overwhelm you with options. For instance, choose three matching moissanite if your fiancée has an even temperament and tends toward simplicity. On the other hand, if she’s a total bridesmaid trendsetter who likes her accessories over-the-top, choose a yellow diamond in addition to two moissanite for a rich and playful look. The great thing about wearing a three-stone ring is that their brilliance means they do all of their talking – you can wear them on any occasion without worrying about accessorising.

Adding earrings

Consider wearing your moissanite with earrings. Long dangly studs will blend nicely and draw attention away from your ring so that it becomes more of an accent piece. Similarly, small but pretty earrings on either side can show your beauty. When picking jewellery, make sure there's a good contrast between metals (such as silver and gold) or gemstones.

Pairing with other rings

When pairing a moissanite ring with another piece of jewellery, opt for pieces that play up or complement its subtle fire. Additionally, moissanite is more similar in appearance to diamonds than it is to most other types of gems – and they both sparkle beautifully. This can be an easy way to add extra shine without going overboard on glitz and glamour. If you're feeling adventurous – or want something a little different – then matching moissanite with non-traditional metals like rose gold can also be gorgeous.

Finally, if you are unsure about matching necklaces with your bridal rings, try mixing metals or pairing loose chains with delicate pendants. No matter what you choose, remember that accessories should complement your look, not overpower it.

NextOptions
Boris Dzhingarov
Boris Dzhingarov's articles

About Boris Dzhingarov

Boris Dzhingarov graduated UNWE with a major in marketing. He is the CEO of ESBO ltd brand mentioning agency. He writes for several online sites such as Tech.co, Semrush.com, Tweakyourbiz.com, Socialnomics.net. Boris is the founder of MonetaryLibrary.com and cryptoext.com.
ESBO
ESBO was created to help small business owners to get their brand across and gain the visibility they deserve!

Related

Source: ©mreco99
Pluczenik invests in local diamond entrepreneur2 Nov 2021
2021 class of Design Indaba Emerging Creatives announced
2021 class of Design Indaba Emerging Creatives announced20 May 2021
Boutique Haute Horlogerie luxury retail concept to open at V&A
Boutique Haute Horlogerie luxury retail concept to open at V&A29 Sep 2020
LVMH to acquire Tiffany & Co. for $16.3bn
LVMH to acquire Tiffany & Co. for $16.3bn25 Nov 2019
Low-cost alloys would pave the way for affordable medical implants and prosthetics. Monstar Studio/Shutterstock
South Africa is one step closer to processed titanium alloys7 Nov 2019
Image via Pixabay
Physical inventory becoming less important, says Uwe Koetter Jewellers after heist2 Aug 2019
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz