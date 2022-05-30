How to pair Moissanite rings: Styling tips for different occasions

Moissanite is a lab-grown type of jewellery that closely resembles diamond in look and feel and has taken the jewellery industry by storm. These stones are less expensive than diamonds, but they can still be used to create stunning and elegant pieces that impress. Moissanite rings are one of the most popular , modern-day alternatives to diamonds. You might already know that these rings sparkle just as brilliantly as diamond rings, but did you know that there are so many ways you can style them? Whether you're looking to wear it every day or save it for special occasions, there's no better way to find out than reading this handy guide.

Starting with a solitaire



With so many different styles of rings out there, it can be hard to figure out what type of ring will work best on your hand. Starting with a solitaire (with just one main stone) is a great way to add style and dimension without weighing down your finger. You can experiment with different band styles; make sure they're not too heavy, or they'll drag your finger down over time—and that's a big no-no if you're in love with your solitaire.



Starting with an emerald cut



If you're looking for something a little different, opt for an emerald-cut ring in a metal like silver or white gold, and incorporate it into your everyday wear. The texture of silver complements the shape of an emerald-cut stone beautifully, making it perfect for wearing with jeans and a T-shirt. And because it’s not too large – around 1 carat – it still looks classy on its own with any outfit.



Starting with a three-stone ring



The three-stone ring is a beautiful and classic way to showcase your loved one’s favourite gemstone. By choosing three similar stones, you can create a cohesive look that won’t overwhelm you with options. For instance, choose three matching moissanite if your fiancée has an even temperament and tends toward simplicity. On the other hand, if she’s a total bridesmaid trendsetter who likes her accessories over-the-top, choose a yellow diamond in addition to two moissanite for a rich and playful look. The great thing about wearing a three-stone ring is that their brilliance means they do all of their talking – you can wear them on any occasion without worrying about accessorising.



Adding earrings



Consider wearing your moissanite with earrings. Long dangly studs will blend nicely and draw attention away from your ring so that it becomes more of an accent piece. Similarly, small but pretty earrings on either side can show your beauty. When picking jewellery, make sure there's a good contrast between metals (such as silver and gold) or gemstones.



Pairing with other rings



When pairing a moissanite ring with another piece of jewellery, opt for pieces that play up or complement its subtle fire. Additionally, moissanite is more similar in appearance to diamonds than it is to most other types of gems – and they both sparkle beautifully. This can be an easy way to add extra shine without going overboard on glitz and glamour. If you're feeling adventurous – or want something a little different – then matching moissanite with non-traditional metals like rose gold can also be gorgeous.



Finally, if you are unsure about matching necklaces with your bridal rings, try mixing metals or pairing loose chains with delicate pendants. No matter what you choose, remember that accessories should complement your look, not overpower it.



