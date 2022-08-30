Designer Pool Covers to open branch in George

If you are looking for a top quality pool cover or safety equipment for your swimming pool, go to the experts.

Designer Pool Covers is a premier South African provider of pool covers and safety equipment. The company is now opening a new branch in George to serve the Eastern Cape, Garden Route and Southern Cape areas.

Designer Pool Covers was founded in 2012 and has become a marker leader, with branches in Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town. The new George branch will further solidify the company's notable reputation in the market. Willem de Wet (082 461 8330), the Designer Pool Cover representative for George and surrounds, said: "We are passionate about providing high quality pool safety covers and equipment to our clients. We also offer pool maintenance services. Our line of products includes PoolDeck slatted automatic covers, automatic vinyl safety covers, thermal blankets, pet and child safety covers and more."

Designer Pool Covers aims to offer pool safety solutions for all kinds of properties, including residential properties, commercial properties, public swimming pools, hotels and more. Their customers include homeowners, accommodation establishments, builders, designers, architects and engineers. The products aim to keep pools clean during off-season, while also ensuring utmost safety for households with young children and/or pets.

Areas of service from the new branch will include George, Oudtshoorn, Mossel Bay, Riversdale, Stilbaai, Plettenberg Bay, Knysna, Cape St Francis, Jeffreys Bay, Port Elizabeth and more.

For more details, contact information and photographs of products, see www.designercovers.co.za/george/.




