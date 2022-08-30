Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Designer Pool CoversBizcommunity.comThe Publicity WorkshopEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Lifestyle Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Lifestyle jobs

  • Integrated Marketing Manager Johannesburg
  • Brand Solutions Specialist Johannesburg
  • Account Excecutive Johannesburg
  • Airtime Planner Johannesburg
  • Commissioning Editor Johannesburg
  • Commissioning Editor VIS and VBS Johannesburg
  • Music Assistant Rustenburg
  • Model Booker Cape Town
  • Event Stylist Johannesburg
  • Event Stylist Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Designer Pool Covers to open branch in George

    30 Aug 2022
    Issued by: Designer Pool Covers
    If you are looking for a top quality pool cover or safety equipment for your swimming pool, go to the experts.
    Designer Pool Covers to open branch in George

    Designer Pool Covers is a premier South African provider of pool covers and safety equipment. The company is now opening a new branch in George to serve the Eastern Cape, Garden Route and Southern Cape areas.

    Designer Pool Covers was founded in 2012 and has become a marker leader, with branches in Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town. The new George branch will further solidify the company's notable reputation in the market. Willem de Wet (082 461 8330), the Designer Pool Cover representative for George and surrounds, said: "We are passionate about providing high quality pool safety covers and equipment to our clients. We also offer pool maintenance services. Our line of products includes PoolDeck slatted automatic covers, automatic vinyl safety covers, thermal blankets, pet and child safety covers and more."

    Designer Pool Covers aims to offer pool safety solutions for all kinds of properties, including residential properties, commercial properties, public swimming pools, hotels and more. Their customers include homeowners, accommodation establishments, builders, designers, architects and engineers. The products aim to keep pools clean during off-season, while also ensuring utmost safety for households with young children and/or pets.

    Areas of service from the new branch will include George, Oudtshoorn, Mossel Bay, Riversdale, Stilbaai, Plettenberg Bay, Knysna, Cape St Francis, Jeffreys Bay, Port Elizabeth and more.

    For more details, contact information and photographs of products, see www.designercovers.co.za/george/.

    NextOptions
    Designer Pool Covers
    Designer Pool Covers are world leaders in the supply and installation of automatic & manual pool covers.

    Related

    Remote workers heading out of town
    Remote workers heading out of town3 Sep 2020
    Image source:
    Heavy rain brings some hope for dam levels21 Aug 2017
    Arid SA needs to get serious about desalination
    Arid SA needs to get serious about desalination2 Aug 2017
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz