John Dory's and Arora Online partner to reach 2.4 million South Africans from just 4 influencers

Famous franchise John Dory's - one of Spur Corp's renowned South African restaurants that specialises in seafood, sushi and grills - sought out Arora Online to partner with them and unveil their limited edition #SoftLifeSpecial. They recognised Arora Online's expertise in influencer marketing and entrusted the agency to create a buzzworthy campaign that would capture the hearts and palates of seafood enthusiasts across South Africa.

The campaign focused on getting South Africans “hooked” on living the Soft Life - a trending term that speaks to living life lavishly with minimal stress. It was up to Arora Online to cast the digital nets wide and let Mzansi know it’s time to put on their fancy-pants and feast without breaking the bank! Arora Online delved deep into the world of research and profiling to find the crème de la crème of South African influencers who embodied the essence of "Soft Life Living".

After careful consideration, Arora Online handpicked a quartet of local influencers perfectly aligned with the target audience. From the realm of reality TV, the vibrant presence of Nykie Pretorius was secured, a true star in her own right. Azola Mona signed on - the epitome of someone living the Soft Life. Alongside them, Arora Online enlisted two more influential personalities, each representing a slice of the demographic John Dory's aimed to captivate. This dream team of influencers produced a variety of Instagram Reels and carousels that aligned with their audience and their unique influencer brands.

The results show how the campaign made a splash! 2.4 million South Africans were reached, and the campaign's ability to connect with the audience was exemplified by its stellar engagement rate of 11%, surpassing the target KPI of 2.5% and far exceeding the industry average of 1%. The campaign content sparked active participation, receiving over 265k engagements, including likes, comments, saves, shares, and video views.

On top of creating broad brand awareness through reach, this campaign has deepened the relationship between John Dory’s, an influencer network, and their respective social media followers through engagement.

Arora Online was recently listed as one of the Top 8 Influencer Agencies in South Africa. The results of Arora Online’s work on Lacoste’s TikTok campaign are highlighted in an IPSOS Brand Lift Study. This red-hot agency has partnered with brands including UCT, Glow by Vodacom, Alibaba, Cape Town City Ballet, and ZeeWorld. The mission of Arora Online is to provide value and results to business, brands and agencies of all sizes. Services include social media & content creation, TikTok marketing, strategy, paid media, email marketing, plus website management.

