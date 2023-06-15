These activations are frequently interactive encounters that give clients a closer encounter with the brand's messaging, goods, or services. Traditional trade activations might range from consumer out-of-home activities to in-store promotions. No matter the kind of activation, the goal is always to make a memorable experience that will encourage people to talk about and interact with your business.

Isilumko Activate thrives in the conventional trade environment thanks to their extensive knowledge, wealth of experience, and incredible case studies of the activations they have lately had the honour of working on in collaboration with some legendary companies.

With their activations, Isilumko Activate provides an immersive experience for the target audience of the brand by exploiting the space in the conventional trade environment to their advantage.

Isilumko Activate enables consumer-brand connection through events like product testing, freebies, and sampling. The team takes pleasure in 'getting personal' and customising each activation to the goals of the campaign and the target market that the brand is trying to reach. They train their promotional and brand ambassador workers to successfully convey the brand and campaign message when they are out in the field conducting activations.

Isilumko Activate has performed a number of conventional trade activations, as shown by several examples:

Launch of Chappies Cola by Mondelez

Through product testing across numerous out-of-home channels nationwide, this campaign aimed to raise awareness of the new Chappies Cola flavour while also generating buzz and enthusiasm in the traditional trade environment. As part of an integrated marketing effort, activations were carried out in different locations like taxi ranks, shopping centres, and neighbourhood spaza shops.

Mondelez and Clorets

Isilumko Activate carried out a customised volume-driving campaign that was carefully targeted to the brand's audience, providing incredible brand visibility, buzz, and consumer engagement. They employed a variety of activation modes to effectively convey the Clorets brand's ethos: 'a superior breath freshening gum with active ingredients'.

Kasi Street Soccer Takes Over with Gum and Candy – Mondelez

A marketing effort with purpose! The ultimate goal of the Kasi Street Soccer Take Over, which was organised in collaboration with Mondelez, was to give customers a sense of potential and optimism about life and the opportunities that await them on each of their distinct paths. This programme instilled a sense of pride in the localities and inspired them to appreciate the success stories that originated there. Isilumko was activated by a 'buy, play, and win' mechanism at taxi ranks, shopping malls, neighbourhood athletic events, and spazas.

A local man from Soshanguve received one of the incredible campaign competition prizes, a sports ground repair reward worth R10,000, which he utilised to improve the neighbourhood's athletic facilities. A happy tale for sure!

A local man from Soshanguve received one of the incredible campaign competition prizes, a sports ground repair reward worth R10,000, which he utilised to improve the neighbourhood's athletic facilities. A happy tale for sure!




