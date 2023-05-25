Isilumko Activate, a leading integrated marketing agency, is proud to re-introduce their breakthrough suite of services designed to empower businesses to achieve unparalleled success in the ever-evolving landscape of marketing and branding.

As an agency commitment to innovation, Isilumko Activate is leveraging its expertise in digital marketing, strategic communications, experiential marketing, and data analytics to develop a comprehensive range of solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of businesses and brands across multiple industries in South Africa. By seamlessly integrating diverse marketing disciplines, Isilumko Activate provides clients with a holistic approach that maximises their brand's visibility, engagement, and growth.

"Our mission at Isilumko Activate is to redefine the concept of integrated and experiential marketing by offering a dynamic and holistic approach to our clients," says Bianca Brink, general manager of Isilumko Activate. "We are excited to re-introduce our innovative marketing solutions that will bring brands and business to life!"

Isilumko Activate offers a wide array of services that cater to businesses of all sizes. These include:

Comprehensive marketing solutions: Isilumko Activate's experienced team covers a wide range of marketing disciplines, including digital marketing, social media marketing, search engine optimization (SEO), content creation, branding, and more. The team offers a holistic approach to ensure all marketing needs are met under one roof.



Isilumko Activate collects and analyses consumer and 'search' analytics to uncover valuable insights that drive informed decision-making. By measuring and optimising marketing campaigns, they ensure that resources are allocated efficiently and deliver the best possible return on investment. Proven track record: Isilumko Activate has a solid track record of helping businesses across various industries achieve remarkable results for the last 28 years.

For more information about Isilumko Activate and its range of integrated marketing services, please visit isilumkoactivate.co.za or contact az.oc.okmulisi@etavitca.



