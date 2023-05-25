Isilumko Activate, a leading integrated marketing agency

As an agency commitment to innovation, Isilumko Activate is leveraging its expertise in digital marketing, strategic communications, experiential marketing, and data analytics to develop a comprehensive range of solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of businesses and brands across multiple industries in South Africa. By seamlessly integrating diverse marketing disciplines, Isilumko Activate provides clients with a holistic approach that maximises their brand's visibility, engagement, and growth.
"Our mission at Isilumko Activate is to redefine the concept of integrated and experiential marketing by offering a dynamic and holistic approach to our clients," says Bianca Brink, general manager of Isilumko Activate. "We are excited to re-introduce our innovative marketing solutions that will bring brands and business to life!"
Isilumko Activate offers a wide array of services that cater to businesses of all sizes. These include:
For more information about Isilumko Activate and its range of integrated marketing services, please visit isilumkoactivate.co.za or contact az.oc.okmulisi@etavitca.