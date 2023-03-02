Nino Sekeleni promoted to art director

We are thrilled to announce the promotion of one of our most talented team members at Migration.

Having consistently demonstrated exceptional creativity, passion, and commitment to delivering outstanding results on project of varying sizes, Nino’s growth into this new position was inevitable.

“I’m excited and grateful for the opportunity to take on the role as art director. It has proven to me that hard work really does pay off. Creativity has always been a passion of mine and I look forward to continuing my growth at Migration," said Sekeleni.

“Nino’s extensive background in production and design has bolstered the creative team. It’s been a pleasure to work with him across different areas of the studio. I’m certain that this is just the beginning of what is to come in his career ahead,” said Koyal Singh, strategic and creative lead at Migration.

Well done, Nino! We look forward to your success in this new role.



