Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Gagasi FMEast Coast RadioMeltwaterTenacityPRBizcommunity.comSpark MediaFox Networks GroupPrimedia BroadcastingMANGO-OMCPula Capital PartnersLocation BankMamela MediaKantarHOT 102.7FMBateleur Brand PlanningEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Marketing Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Nino Sekeleni promoted to art director

2 Mar 2023
Issued by: Migration
We are thrilled to announce the promotion of one of our most talented team members at Migration.
Nino Sekeleni promoted to art director

Having consistently demonstrated exceptional creativity, passion, and commitment to delivering outstanding results on project of varying sizes, Nino’s growth into this new position was inevitable.

“I’m excited and grateful for the opportunity to take on the role as art director. It has proven to me that hard work really does pay off. Creativity has always been a passion of mine and I look forward to continuing my growth at Migration," said Sekeleni.

“Nino’s extensive background in production and design has bolstered the creative team. It’s been a pleasure to work with him across different areas of the studio. I’m certain that this is just the beginning of what is to come in his career ahead,” said Koyal Singh, strategic and creative lead at Migration.

Well done, Nino! We look forward to your success in this new role.

NextOptions
Migration
Migration is a strategic, innovation, marketing & communications consultancy. We are an award-winning team of thinkers, makers & creators who apply business-minded creative thinking to engage customers and build brands for a deeper human connection.
Read more: Koyal Singh, Migration

Related

A new era of Migration
MigrationA new era of Migration15 Sep 2022
Southfields acquires global consultancy, Migration
SouthfieldsSouthfields acquires global consultancy, Migration13 Sep 2022
Azania MoKoena joins the Migration team
MigrationAzania MoKoena joins the Migration team26 Jul 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz