The Iconic Group launches influencer marketing solution, Social Icon

South African media company The Iconic Group, home to mall advertising trailblaser Motion Icon, has launched a data-driven service offering for social commerce and influencer marketing that enables advertisers to find, empower, and pay reputable content creators of all sizes to produce valuable content and boost sales.

Social Icon, the new business vertical, merges the power of social influence and data to drive measurable results for brands, and as an early Christmas present to marketers, The Iconic Group will be combining this new service with its existing escalator branding solution to deliver the ultimate festive season solution, as it launches this new offering.

“With a 200’000+ strong database of nano, micro and macro influencers, Social Icon leverages the latest in social media marketing software with Military-Grade Fraud Detection & Contextual Influence Analysis, to deliver remarkable results. Together with our popular Motion Icon OOH solution, we’re thrilled to offer our clients an ROI turbine that delivers results well into 2023,” says Marco Valente, founder and CEO of The Iconic Group.

With retailers and brands looking to stay one step ahead of competitors, Social Icon is making 30 launch packages available at an introductory offer. Competitively priced, clients will be able to secure a fully fledged influencer marketing campaign from as little as R130,000, with the smallest package plan offering a guaranteed reach of 400,000 impressions.

Yet it is the measurability and adaptability of the a data driven influencer marketing solution which, combined with OOH, delivers a powerful online and offline messaging solution for retail and brand clients, which makes it such a hit.

“What makes this so effective is the combination of targeted online messaging in combination with hyper proximity communication, which drives consumers to the point of purchase, from the online space to the last mile,” comments Valente.

Social Icon, in combination with OOH or as a dedicated digital marketing tool, is set to take the guess-work out of upcoming festive season campaigns.

“With the busiest time of the year in full swing, we’ve managed to secure space, which at best, is in short supply, and are excited to be able to offer this to brands as part of this limited introductory promotion. We’ve been trialling the Social Icon solution over the past few weeks and have been receiving fantastic feedback from clients as they’ve witnessed notable growth in sales – they love it!,” concludes Valente.

The 30 launch packages, spanning nano, micro and macro influencers in combination with escalator step branding are available on a first come first served basis, as space is limited over the coming weeks.