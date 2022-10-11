The Walt Disney Company Africa commissions audacious campaign from Brainbow Conscious Creatives

Brainbow Conscious Creatives, South Africa is proud to announce the creation of an exciting empowerment campaign for The Walt Disney Company Africa. "The Disney Channel has gone through a vibrant and energetic rebrand and we are so excited to be playing a part in the new channel identity," said Chule Gobodo co-founder and chief creative officer at Brainbow.

Brainbow Conscious Creatives worked with the Disney Channel in 2021 with the launch of My Magic is Me. The Disney Channel commissioned the films to bring an authentic and innovative narrative to the diversity and inclusion movement thus celebrating African children on Africa Day, 25 May 2021 and for 12 weeks thereafter.

The campaign went on to be a huge success! My Magic is Me won two Promax awards and Brainbow was named 8th Best agency in South Africa at the Mobile Marketing Awards because of the campaign.

“We will be announcing our new adventure with Disney Africa in the coming weeks so watch this space,” said Kutlwano Mabusela co-founder and trans-media creative producer at Brainbow.

About Brainbow Conscious Creatives

Brainbow Conscious Creatives uses afro-futuristic storytelling technology and actionable diversity, equity, inclusion, belonging and access (DEIBA) insights to lovingly empower people around the world.

We turn your DEIBA aspirations into lived experiences for your stakeholders and customers through the power of strategy and storytelling .

The storytelling specialists was founded in 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa by two award-winning filmmakers Chule Gododo and Kutlwano Mabusela. They have done internationally recognised work for iconic global brands and non-profits. Brainbow Conscious Creatives Kutlwano Mabusela and Chule Gobodo both grew up under apartheid in South Africa which inspired them to build a business that intentionally creates a more inclusive world using the principles of ubuntu.

Johannesburg, South Africa, where Brainbow is headquartered, is the most ancient inhabited and bio-diverse places on earth known as the cradle of humankind. The traditional spiritual teachings of many of its people also term South Africans as the 'star people' who have remarkable spiritual links to the cosmos. Brainbow Conscious Creatives artfully fuses this wealth of tradition, arts and African cosmology in their trans-media storytelling. Their award-winning work lovingly brings to life fresh new stories and technology that contribute to global unity by sharing the new wave of technology and arts from South Africa.

Visit: https://www.brainbow.co.za/founders-story/.



