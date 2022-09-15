Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Advertising Media ForumMigrationNew MediaDUKEThirst Bar ServicesJoe PublicVega SchoolArora OnlineFox Networks GroupBroad MediaStudent VillageGrey AfricaAlgoa FMHoorah DigitalNahana Communications GroupEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Marketing Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Marketing Manager Centurion
  • Head of Social Media Johannesburg
  • Head of Marketing Cape Town
  • Junior Social Media Community Manager Johannesburg
  • Social Media Strategist Johannesburg
  • Account Manager Cape Town
  • Junior Marketing Coordinator Durban
  • Marketing and Exhibitions Coordinator Cape Town
  • Group Marketing Manager Pretoria
  • Marketing Assistant George
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    A new era of Migration

    15 Sep 2022
    Issued by: Migration
    Migration joins the Southfields Group as the first company to sprout into the growing portfolio of the investment holdings and private equity firm.
    A new era of Migration

    “Having been part of a few eras of Migration, it’s certainly a liberating feeling to operate independently and be able to determine our own trajectory without the red tape that has previously influenced our path forward,” says strategy and creative lead, Koyal Singh.

    With over 10-years of groundbreaking work under their belt, Migration has established itself as a strategic, innovation, marketing and consultancy firm that is deliberately positioned at the intersection of creative and strategic thinking.

    “We pride ourselves on being trusted partners in facilitating meaningful strategic communication for brand and business transformations in various sectors,” shares AB Basson, Migration’s head of sport and entertainment.

    While this change will not affect ongoing work and current clients, Migration looks forward to a transitional period of exercising newfound volition to be edgy and up to date with the things they would like to achieve moving forward.   “Operating under Southfields will add strength to the team both globally, and locally. With more freedom to blaze trails and establish our unique positioning, the role we play to the businesses and brands of the world becomes clearer,” adds Koyal.

    “The function of being acquired by Southfields aligns with our ambitions to take our expertise to any corner of the world, with the resources to play in any region we set our eyes on,” concludes Koyal.

    “This acquisition will definitely drive Migration’s synergies towards achieving unforgettable client experiences and work with brands that drive impact and inspire people,” says Kira Louw, business director at Migration.

    Amidst all the excitement, the team looks forward to continuing in their commitment to grow and deliver quality service to their clients across the world.

    Described as a forward-facing, futuristic consultancy that has the courage to bulldoze through conventions for the benefit of their clients, Migration sees this as a testament to the hard work put into their innovative business model which allows them to operate in a hybrid, integrative and universal manner.

    NextOptions
    Migration
    Migration is a strategic, innovation, marketing & communications consultancy. We are an award-winning team of thinkers, makers & creators who apply business-minded creative thinking to engage customers and build brands for a deeper human connection.

    Related

    Southfields acquires global consultancy, Migration
    SouthfieldsSouthfields acquires global consultancy, Migration2 days ago
    Azania MoKoena joins the Migration team
    MigrationAzania MoKoena joins the Migration team26 Jul 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz