A new era of Migration

Migration joins the Southfields Group as the first company to sprout into the growing portfolio of the investment holdings and private equity firm.

“Having been part of a few eras of Migration, it’s certainly a liberating feeling to operate independently and be able to determine our own trajectory without the red tape that has previously influenced our path forward,” says strategy and creative lead, Koyal Singh.

With over 10-years of groundbreaking work under their belt, Migration has established itself as a strategic, innovation, marketing and consultancy firm that is deliberately positioned at the intersection of creative and strategic thinking.

“We pride ourselves on being trusted partners in facilitating meaningful strategic communication for brand and business transformations in various sectors,” shares AB Basson, Migration’s head of sport and entertainment.

While this change will not affect ongoing work and current clients, Migration looks forward to a transitional period of exercising newfound volition to be edgy and up to date with the things they would like to achieve moving forward. “Operating under Southfields will add strength to the team both globally, and locally. With more freedom to blaze trails and establish our unique positioning, the role we play to the businesses and brands of the world becomes clearer,” adds Koyal.

“The function of being acquired by Southfields aligns with our ambitions to take our expertise to any corner of the world, with the resources to play in any region we set our eyes on,” concludes Koyal.

“This acquisition will definitely drive Migration’s synergies towards achieving unforgettable client experiences and work with brands that drive impact and inspire people,” says Kira Louw, business director at Migration.

Amidst all the excitement, the team looks forward to continuing in their commitment to grow and deliver quality service to their clients across the world.

Described as a forward-facing, futuristic consultancy that has the courage to bulldoze through conventions for the benefit of their clients, Migration sees this as a testament to the hard work put into their innovative business model which allows them to operate in a hybrid, integrative and universal manner.



