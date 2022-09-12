Industries

    Gwen Bezuidenhout and Chris Botha are certified stars at the Most Awards 2022

    12 Sep 2022
    Issued by: Nahana Communications Group
    At this year's Most Awards, media professionals congregated for a night of glitz and glam to celebrate and recognise esteemed media professionals, owners and agencies who have delivered excellence in terms of service delivery, knowledge and innovation.
    Thabang Skwambane, Gwen Bezuidenhout, Reagan Kok
    Thabang Skwambane, Gwen Bezuidenhout, Reagan Kok

    Among the stars recognised was our very own Gwen Bezuidenhout, and Chris Botha, who both were recipients of the Media Agency Legend Award and the Shepard Award respectively. Bezuidenhout was honoured for her work on FCB Joburg’s Toyota account, which spans three decades. Botha received the award for having a significant media presence and for continuously giving back to the industry.

    In an industry where the emphasis is generally not placed on the individual, and loyalty is hard to come by, Tannie Gwen, as she is affectionately known, has set the standard for teamwork, consummate professionalism and career long dedication.

    “We are thrilled and honoured to have Gwen recognised for her contribution to the agency and the advertising industry at large. She has often set the benchmark for hard-earned media value and authentic media negotiations. We therefore cannot think of anyone more deserving of this award. Congratulations Gwen!” says Joey Khuvutlu, Group MD of FCB Joburg.

    Chris Botha, Group MD at Park Advertising
    Chris Botha, Group MD at Park Advertising

    Bezuidenhout has been with FCB Joburg for over 30 years, working exclusively on the Toyota South Africa account, driving client growth, building trust and ensuring that the Toyota brand is well represented in the South African media landscape. As a result, she has become one of the most highly regarded and respected media practitioners in the country.

    Much like Bezuidenhout, our media rockstar, Chris Botha, continues to be an asset to the advertising industry. He has been a driving force in using his voice and expertise to uplift and empower his peers and industry at large.

    “We are incredibly proud and honoured to have Gwen and Chris walk away with these prestigious awards. They epitomise what it means to commit to providing the best possible outcome for the agencies, clients, and the advertising industry. They truly are Nahana legends!” concludes Thabang Skwambane CEO of Nahana Communications Group.

