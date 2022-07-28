How to adapt your digital marketing strategy to a post-pandemic world

With the rate of Covid-19 infections steadily dropping, and many countries relaxing their social distancing and mask-wearing rules, the world that we live in is slowly veering towards what it was like pre-pandemic.

However, things will never be the same. The ‘new normal’, which we were forced into, has shaped our current reality and will continue to do so in the future. Granted, there have been a lot of negative aspects to come from Covid-19 but it’s also introduced a fundamental mindset shift which has improved our business and personal lives.

So, just as we had to make a rapid shift to digital marketing, from traditional marketing, when the world went into lockdown as the world opens up so do we need to make a change to the way in which we do digital marketing. Here’s what you should be concentrating on:

Triple your investment in SEO

“Even though people are becoming more and more comfortable with the venturing out into the world,” says Lisa Schneider: managing director of the Digital School of Marketing, “they are still doing their product and/or service research before they go to the malls. In fact, it’s been said that consumers are far more informed than the shop assistants themselves.”

So you need to be included in these searches that people are doing before they venture out, which means that you need to make doubly sure that your website is properly optimised.

“With the rise in voice searches via the likes of Siri and Google Assistant,” continues Schneider, “website owners will need to optimise their sites for voice search as well.”

Double your investment in well-structured copy

SEO doesn’t work unless there is well-structured copy on your website that is optimised for the keywords you know that your target audience will be including in their searches.

“It needs to be remembered,” says Schneider, “that the search engines will favour copy that is popular among readers and people will shy away from content that it is not well put together or is stuffed full of keywords.”

Covid-19 turned our world upside down. And, for the last two years, we’ve been living in this altered sense of reality. “It’s now time,” concludes Schneider, “how to reorientate ourselves and our digital marketing practices need to follow suit.”

