    WayFillian's Ben Krawchuk to judge the largest independent social and digital media awards

    26 Jul 2022
    Issued by: WayFillian
    The 10th New Generation Social & Digital Media Awards has established a reputation as the largest independent social and digital media awards in Southern Africa.
    WayFillian's Ben Krawchuk to judge the largest independent social and digital media awards

    WayFillian, a full-service brand, communications, and digital marketing agency, is proud to announce that its managing director, Ben Krawchuk, has been selected to judge this year’s prestigious New Gen Social and Digital Media Awards – now in its 10th successive year and celebrating a decade of success and visionary marketing.

    What places the New Gen Awards head and shoulders above the rest is how they celebrate innovation and excellence through an array of exciting categories that recognise leading corporates and agencies, and the outstanding campaigns they have produced to promote both themselves and brands in innovative, fresh, and original ways. This year’s categories include Corporate Awards, Agency Awards, Online Media and Tools Awards, Student Awards, Individual Awards, and the Overall Special Awards.

    The New Gen awards founder and CEO, Stephen Paxton, shares in WayFillian’s passion and approach, and he said: “It is an honour to welcome Ben Krawchuk to this year’s judging panel. In all the years that I have known and worked with Ben, he has shown an extraordinarily high level of integrity and promise. This, together with his drive, industry insight, and keen eye for detail – from concept to execution – make him a coveted judge. As the New Gen Awards continue to evolve, we’re looking forward to seeing some phenomenally creative and innovative solutions applied by the contestants. It’s sure to be an exciting event this year.”

    'Identifying true winners at the forefront of South Africa’s future
    communications, media and digital technologies'

    With over two decades of traditional and digital marketing experience, WayFillian was born of a passion to take all levels of marketing to new heights and to break barriers – establishing its reputation as one of South Africa’s leading communications and digital marketing agencies. Their aim is to turn the usual agency model on its head, and it is this unusual, rather refreshing approach, that made New Gen sit up and take notice. This is the very type of perspective that New Gen appreciates and recognises as an important factor in judging excellence within the marketing industry.

    While WayFillian the name may be relatively new to the industry, WayFillian the people have an approach that is exactly what every business needs to soar above economic restraints. WayFillian is an agency that understands that creativity takes courage. They are able to fluently strategise, conceptualise, plan, direct, develop, and execute on delivery.

    To see more about WayFillian or the New Gen Awards, visit wayfillian.co.za or https://www.newgenawards.co.za/.

    WayFillian
    We are an independent South African Full-Service Brand, Communications & Digital Marketing Agency. We originate experiences that transform brands, grow businesses, and create connections #creativitytakescourage
