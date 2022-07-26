Azania MoKoena joins the Migration team

With an extensive background in performative storytelling as a writer and director, MoKoena's desire to write has always stemmed from an observation analysis point of view. She has used her curiosity to explore and articulate social dynamics through narrative in a variety of mediums including poetry, theatre, film and creative journalism.

A passionate writer, MoKoena’s creative style is inspired by stories that have been lived as well as characters that live among us. Her voice is a unique amalgamation of western creative narrative and poetry that is deliberately grounded in elements of indigenous knowledge systems and traditional folktale.

As an alumni of the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy in Johannesburg as well as Skidmore College in New York where she studied Theatre and Anthropology, MoKoena now works with narrative development and communications across multiple mediums over various industries.

Her eclectic background lends itself as a rich experiential resource which allows her the ability to deeply connect and resonate with a diversity of writing formats, styles and communication needs.

“We look forward to taking our work to even greater heights with Azania on our team,” said Migration’s creative lead, Koyal Singh. “Her unique creative style and passion for writing is certainly exciting to us.”

Everyone at Migration is very excited to have MoKoena join the team and are sure that her diverse experience in creating and developing narrative will be a great addition to the creative team.



